The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle with Lamar Jackson on a five-year contract Thursday, making their star quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Ravens and Jackson agreed on a $260 million, five-year deal with $185 million in guaranteed money, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn't been signed.

The deal keeps the 2019 NFL MVP in Baltimore for the foreseeable future and ends a contract negotiation saga that was dominating the team's offseason. Jackson's contract tops the $255 million, five-year deal the Philadelphia Eagles gave Jalen Hurts earlier this month. Hurts got $179.3 million in guarantees.

Deshaun Watson still has the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history. The Cleveland Browns gave Watson a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million extension last year to waive his no-trade clause and agree to join the team.

After playing out his rookie contract, Jackson's future with the Ravens was in doubt. Baltimore put the franchise tag on Jackson last month, but the Ravens kept expressing confidence that they could reach a long-term agreement with him — even after Jackson made a trade request public.

Jackson's deal brings one of the NFL's biggest offseason stories to a conclusion. The Ravens can now expect Jackson in the lineup for the first game of the season, without drama about whether he'll report to camp. They've already boosted his wide receiving group by signing Odell Beckham Jr. Baltimore also has a new offensive coordinator after hiring Georgia's Todd Monken.

Drafted in 2018, Jackson is already one of six quarterbacks in NFL history with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 rushing. He's been hurt at the end of the past two seasons, however. At age 26, his best days could well be ahead of him, and now he'll remain in a Baltimore uniform.