Thirty hours after her water broke, Katie Dolan gave birth to her fifth child, Ezra Thomas Wood, surrounded by familiar faces. Dolan and her husband, Michael Wood, had their first child in a hospital, but quickly realized that the experience was not for them.

The Chesterfield County couple chose home birth with their next four children, each with certified midwife Nancy Giglio. However, after two successful home births, Dolan had a challenging time with now 8-year-old daughter Daphne’s delivery. The baby was two weeks late, weighed 10 pounds and was facing up with her head back. Through the pain, Dolan experienced moments where she felt herself leave her body and could feel the cool floor under her feet in her kitchen as she washed dishes. In reality, she was in active labor on all fours on her bed.

After that, Dolan swore off birth, not just home birth, only to warm to it once more when she became pregnant again. Humbled by the lessons from Daphne’s birth, and practicing what she calls “radical acceptance,” Dolan went into Ezra’s birth welcoming whatever lessons it would bring. After the previous ordeal, she realized she could control only herself, and that Ezra’s birth story would be his own.

In July, she was able to achieve the healing and closure she sought by again birthing in her home, surrounded by family.