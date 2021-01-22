Reaction to Hank Aaron's death

‘A TRUE HALL OF FAMER’
Reaction from around baseball to the death of Hank Aaron:
“Thank you for everything you ever taught us, for being a trailblazer through adversity and setting an example for all of us African American ballplayers who came after you. Being able to grow up and have the idols and role models I did, help shape me for a future I could have never dreamed of.”
— Barry Bonds, who broke Aaron’s home run record of 755, on Twitter
“Not long ago, he and I were walking the streets of Washington, D.C, together and talking about how we’ve been the best of friends for more than 60 years. Then Hank said, ‘Who would have ever thought all those years ago that a Black kid from Mobile, Alabama, would break Babe Ruth’s home run record and a Jewish kid from Milwaukee would become the commissioner of baseball?’ Aaron was beloved by his teammates and by his fans. He was a true Hall of Famer in every way.”
— Former commissioner Bud Selig
“Hank was a great ballplayer who played hard every day and accomplished so much on and off the field. Although we were never teammates, we played in many All-Star games together and I enjoyed our friendship over the years. He was a very humble and quiet man and just simply a good guy.”
— Hall of Famer Willie Mays
“I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity.”
— Hall of Famer Chipper Jones
“On the field, off the field, for 23 remarkable playing seasons and beyond, Hank Aaron was a Hall of Famer in every sense of the phrase. Generations of players have walked, and will continue to walk, on a trail that Hank Aaron blazed with his determination, courage, singular talent and grace.”
— Players’ union executive director Tony Clark
“Hank Aaron was the most important influence on my life, next to my dad. He was the best person that I ever knew, and the truest, most honest person that I ever knew. He taught me how to be a man and how to be a proud African American. He taught me how important it was to give back to the community, and he inspired me to become an entrepreneur.”
— Houston manager Dusty Baker
“When the RBI award came out in 1986, it was the Hank Aaron Award, and I was the first recipient of it, and I’ve got his jersey in my basement, hanging on the wall, right next to my Hank Aaron RBI trophy. What a tremendous ambassador for the game, what a great player, what a humanitarian. As far as I’m concerned, I still recognize him as the all-time home run leader.”
— Former player Joe Carter
“Hank Aaron changed my life. The greatest moment I ever got to be a part of was catching 715. That moment bonded us forever as friends and teammates. We watched Hank shrug off the weight of the world and just keep swinging.”
— Former Atlanta pitcher and Aaron’s teammate Tom House, who caught home run No. 715 in the Braves’ bullpen
“We lost an icon today, one of the greatest athletes to ever wear a uniform. Wisconsin lost a legendary figure, and I lost a great teammate and friend. I will always cherish my time with Hank ... all the laughs we shared, and all the unforgettable stories. Hank loved Wisconsin, and we loved him back.”
— Former Milwaukee Braves teammate and Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker
— The Associated Press