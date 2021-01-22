Reaction to Hank Aaron's death

— Hall of Famer Willie Mays

“I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity.”

— Hall of Famer Chipper Jones

“On the field, off the field, for 23 remarkable playing seasons and beyond, Hank Aaron was a Hall of Famer in every sense of the phrase. Generations of players have walked, and will continue to walk, on a trail that Hank Aaron blazed with his determination, courage, singular talent and grace.”

— Players’ union executive director Tony Clark

“Hank Aaron was the most important influence on my life, next to my dad. He was the best person that I ever knew, and the truest, most honest person that I ever knew. He taught me how to be a man and how to be a proud African American. He taught me how important it was to give back to the community, and he inspired me to become an entrepreneur.”

— Houston manager Dusty Baker