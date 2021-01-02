2700 block of East Broad Street: A neighborhood’s history, in a block

Editor’s note: This is the second in an occasional series called “Top Blocks,” which looks at individual city blocks that have historic or architectural significance.
These days, we’re used to seeing residential blocks get built out fairly quickly, often with little architectural diversity from house to house. The 2700 block of East Broad Street in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood is different. Construction there spanned more than 60 years, and its 20 properties represent an architectural timeline for the neighborhood.
“This is one of the most diverse blocks in the city, but it all works together,” said Kim Chen, senior manager of Richmond’s department of economic development.
Six of the block’s houses were built in the 1840s and 1850s, and another 10 were built between the 1870s and the 1890s, during the construction boom that followed the Civil War.
“Four properties from the early 1900s” – including a six-unit apartment building – “filled in the blank spots,” said Chen, who has lived with her husband, Lee Chen, on the block since 1990.
She added: “In all, the block covers every period of development in Church Hill except for the earliest one in the early 1800s.”
And if Walter Dotts is right, the core of one of the block’s houses might even date back to those early days.
Dotts bought the property at 2720 East Broad Street in 1974, and in the course of renovating it, he came across evidence that a portion of it may have been built in the early 1800s, when it was a modest, four-room house facing 28th Street.
“No one knows how old this house is,” Dotts said. “Construction practices make me think it’s from the 1800 to 1820 era, but it’s not for sure.”
Dotts, who cofounded The Old House Authority, a restoration business, believes the house underwent an expansion and a makeover in the Greek Revival style in the 1850s.
It wasn’t the house’s only transformation. It grew again and emerged from another facelift as an Italianate house facing East Broad Street in the 1870s, when the street was extended past 28th Street.
“The reorientation of the house toward Broad Street was emblematic of the that street’s growing prominence, fueled by post-Civil War development and the later emergence of the streetcar,” said Jennie Dotts, Walter’s wife and a real estate agent with Virginia Properties.
The other houses in the 2700 block have comparatively staid stories to tell, but their stylistic range is impressive.
“It runs the gamut from nice examples of Greek Revival and Second Empire to Queen Anne,” Chen said. “They each represent the styles of their period.”
She added: “It’s a wonderful, eclectic collection.”
The T. Wiley Davis House (1884) at 2700 East Broad Street is one of the block’s standouts.
“It’s one of the few Second Empire houses in the city of Richmond,” Chen said. “It’s such a beautiful example.”
Davis, a prominent builder in the late 1800s, also built the three striking Queen Anne-style row houses at the southwest corner of the block. The row houses, which Davis built in 1894 as investment properties, have exceptional Eastlake porches, as does another house on the block.
The brick-and-stone row houses remind Chen of the Queen Anne-style homes built at the same time by John Mann and James Netherwood in the 2600 block of East Broad Street, and she suspects Davis may have worked with Mann and Netherwood.
“Queen Annes are kind of rare in Church Hill,” Chen said. “You see them more on Broad Street because it was the latest to be built.”
House stats and sales
Most of the houses in the 2700 block range in size from 2,200 to 2,600 square feet. The Davis House is the block’s largest, at 4,642 square feet. The second largest property, the Greek Revival-style house at 2721 East Broad Street (1857), has been converted into a four-unit condominium building.
The block’s houses rarely come on the market.
“Three of the single-family homeowners purchased their houses almost 50 years ago,” Jennie Dotts said. “In the last three years, four of the 15 single-family homes have sold – two of them twice.”
The Davis House recorded the highest price paid for a single-family home on the block in that period. It sold for $850,000 in November 2019.