2700 block of East Broad Street: A neighborhood’s history, in a block

And if Walter Dotts is right, the core of one of the block’s houses might even date back to those early days.

Dotts bought the property at 2720 East Broad Street in 1974, and in the course of renovating it, he came across evidence that a portion of it may have been built in the early 1800s, when it was a modest, four-room house facing 28th Street.

“No one knows how old this house is,” Dotts said. “Construction practices make me think it’s from the 1800 to 1820 era, but it’s not for sure.”

Dotts, who cofounded The Old House Authority, a restoration business, believes the house underwent an expansion and a makeover in the Greek Revival style in the 1850s.

It wasn’t the house’s only transformation. It grew again and emerged from another facelift as an Italianate house facing East Broad Street in the 1870s, when the street was extended past 28th Street.

“The reorientation of the house toward Broad Street was emblematic of the that street’s growing prominence, fueled by post-Civil War development and the later emergence of the streetcar,” said Jennie Dotts, Walter’s wife and a real estate agent with Virginia Properties.