2904 Rugby Road: A Tudor-influenced country house, in the city

Sometimes, buying real estate can be a slow, deliberative process. Other times, it’s instinctive and quick. When Edward and Marsha Andrews decided they wanted to buy a particular house in Richmond’s Carillon neighborhood, it definitely fell into the second category.

And the house wasn’t even on the market.

The mother of one of Edward’s coworkers had invited them to the house at 2904 Rugby Road, across from the Carillon Bell Tower, during the Christmas season and the bells were playing. The Andrews were so smitten with the house that they agreed after they left that they’d buy it, if they had a chance.

That was in the mid-1990s. In 2000, Edward got a call from a lawyer representing the homeowner’s estate. “He said, ‘If you want to buy the house, you need to come to my office right now,’” Marsha recalled.

The house was about to go on the market, unless the Andrews acted. Marsha wasn’t able to go, so Edward drove to the office with a clear directive. “We hadn’t even seen the upstairs, but I said, ‘Buy it, because we know it’s beautiful,” Marsha says.

The couple made a successful offer, and they moved from the Fan District to the house at 2904 Rugby Road later that year.

‘A debut showpiece’

As it turns out, the Andrews are just the third set of owners.

Charles H. Fentress, a retired newspaper owner and publisher from Waco, Texas, and his wife, Mary commissioned Richmond-based architect Otis K. Asbury to design the 3,600-square-foot house in the early 1920s, says Beth O’Leary, former associate curator of American art for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and a Carillon resident who has done extensive research on the neighborhood.

It was an inspired choice.

Asbury was one of Richmond’s most effusively creative architects of the 1910s and 1920s, and his designs often combine elements of popular revival styles in surprising and clever ways.

Among his more prominent commissions are nine houses built on Monument Avenue between 1912 and 1927, either alone or with Asbury & Whitehurst. (Asbury was the firm’s chief designer.) He also designed five exceptional houses in the William Byrd Terrace development between 1918 and 1923.

The house he designed for the Fentresses was an English country house revival with Tudor-Elizabethan influences. Completed in 1925, it was “one of the debut showpieces” for the then-new William Byrd Parkway development, O’Leary says.

“The residence offers a cornucopia of picturesque medieval affectations: asymmetrical massing, a steep sloping roof and leaded-glass windows,” she says. “Its exterior stucco walls are decorated with random bricks, half timbers and faux pegs—all intended to give the illusion of great age.”

It’s one of two Asbury-designed houses on Rugby Road. The other is an imposing Colonial Revival-style home at 2908 Rugby Road, which was finished in 1925, as well.

The house today

The Andrews remodeled the kitchen after moving in, and they undertook extensive renovation projects in the early years of their ownership. More recently, Marsha has focused on updating the house’s paint colors and furnishings.

“Keeping up with the vitality of today requires change,” Marsha says. “If you don’t accept change, you’ll eventually become a dinosaur.”

While she replaced some antiques with Contemporary-style pieces, she has kept several that have personal meaning, like a grandfather clock that has been in her family for several generations.

“I’ve also hung many of my own paintings,” she says. “I’m a counselor, but I paint for myself.”

In addition, Marsha installed a new irrigation system in the rear yard’s garden, which was designed by Charles Gillette, and she plans on planting more perennials this spring.

Readers interested in touring the house and the garden are in luck because the property’s going to be a part of this year’s Historic Garden Week in Virginia, along with four other houses on Rugby Road. The event will take place on April 27.

This will be the second time the house has been on the tour. The first was in 2005.

The Council of Historic Richmond, which partners with the Garden Club of Virginia for the event, organized the walking tour for Rugby Road. “We were fortunate enough to make this a walking tour this year,” says Susan Fisher, an associate broker with Virginia Properties, Long & Foster and a Carillon resident. She’s also a board member and council member for Historic Richmond. “Each house being featured on Rugby Road as well as Marburg on Bute Lane showcases a unique architectural style and makes for a very inviting tour.”