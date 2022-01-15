A developer’s quandary: What happens when the search for your next construction project leads you to a pristine remodel?

As a residential developer and general contractor, Reid Nolan Pierce has renovated about 30 historic homes and several multi-family buildings, most of them in Richmond’s Fan District. He has also renovated historic homes for his family.
“We are always looking for the next construction project,” Pierce said.
So when Pierce and his wife, Jaime Pierce, decided to downsize from their Monument Avenue home, they planned to buy an historic property and undertake a large renovation.
It didn’t work out that way.
Instead, a fully renovated and expanded house in the city’s Near West End caught their attention.
Beginning in 2005, the two-story house at 401 Malvern Avenue had undergone a multi-year renovation and expansion that nearly doubled its size to 3,875 square feet. (The project wrapped up in 2010.) Among the new features were an expansive master suite and a great room/kitchen, as well as a freestanding two-car garage.
The expansion gave the house a total of four bedrooms and three and half baths.
The renovation also included a dramatic exterior makeover that converted the house from a Colonial Revival to a Mediterranean Revival style, with stucco walls and a barrel-tile roof.
The house, the core of which was built in 1926, was updated again in 2020.
Pierce has a life-long appreciation of the Mediterranean Revival style, he says. He even considered designing his most recent development project—Kensington Park in the Fan—in the style, before going with a sleek, modern design. (Richmond-based Dave Johannas was the architect.)
And Pierce was familiar with the Malvern property, having followed the progress of its renovation.
“401 Malvern has been on my radar for many years,” he said.
So out of curiosity, the Pierces toured the house the day it went on the market. They were impressed with the quality of the renovation, as well as the wall space the house offered for their extensive art collection.
“It has beautiful white stucco walls and lots of interior arches,” Pierce said. “The light on this corner is delightful.”
After walking through it again three days later, they decided to make an offer. On the following Tuesday, they learned the seller had accepted it.
“We were not the high offer, but we waived all contingencies, including inspections,” Pierce said. “I could tell that this house was in pristine condition.”
The Pierces closed on the house this past November and began moving in the same day. They spent their first night in the house Dec. 3.
The couple’s house at 2009 Monument Avenue, which they renovated in 2007 and lived in for 13 years, is now on the market for $1,195,000. Chris Small, a real estate broker and president of Small & Associates, is the listing agent.
“2009 Monument was a labor of love and a delight to live in,” with plenty of room for their two kids as well as his wife’s weaving studio, Pierce said. “It was perhaps my favorite of my 30-plus single-family projects.”
By contrast, settling into a new house that doesn’t require a lot of attention has been “strange and interesting,” Pierce said.
Normally, having bought a new property, the couple would be preparing for an extensive remodel. With the Malvern house, though, their plans are more modest.
“So far, we have plans to install a new microwave and to modify the west-side fence for a little more privacy,” Pierce said. “This is a great house with great neighbors and great light. We feel like we are home.”
Editor’s note: This is the inaugural installment in a new series, “Builders and Developers at Home.”