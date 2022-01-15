A developer’s quandary: What happens when the search for your next construction project leads you to a pristine remodel?

After walking through it again three days later, they decided to make an offer. On the following Tuesday, they learned the seller had accepted it.

“We were not the high offer, but we waived all contingencies, including inspections,” Pierce said. “I could tell that this house was in pristine condition.”

The Pierces closed on the house this past November and began moving in the same day. They spent their first night in the house Dec. 3.

The couple’s house at 2009 Monument Avenue, which they renovated in 2007 and lived in for 13 years, is now on the market for $1,195,000. Chris Small, a real estate broker and president of Small & Associates, is the listing agent.

“2009 Monument was a labor of love and a delight to live in,” with plenty of room for their two kids as well as his wife’s weaving studio, Pierce said. “It was perhaps my favorite of my 30-plus single-family projects.”