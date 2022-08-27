A Midcentury Modern aficionado: ‘ Finding that balance between icons and less-recognized pieces is important’

David Bass can tell you exactly when his interest in Midcentury Modern design got serious.

“In the mid-2000s, I saw an Eames dining chair with metal legs in a vintage store,” said Bass, who works in public relations. “I’d heard the name ‘Eames,’ and the price was good. So I bought it.”

It wasn’t in great shape, and Bass eventually parted ways with the chair. But that purchase sparked Bass’s interest in collecting Midcentury Modern pieces, which feature minimal design and clean architectural lines. On a personal scale, that chair was like a big calendar event: Before Eames, After Eames.

Today, Bass has an expansive but carefully curated collection of furnishings designed primarily in the 1940s and 1950s by a variety of prominent Midcentury figures, including Eames, George Nelson, Hans Wegner and Arne Jacobsen.

Becoming a Midcentury collector wasn’t a simple process, though. Bass immersed himself in the style’s history, familiarizing himself with the works of big-name designers as well as ones whose work is less well known.

“Initially, I wasn’t as invested in authenticity as I was in the aesthetics,” Bass said. “I was happy with knockoff period designs.”

Eventually, though, he shifted away from vintage knockoffs and began collecting new, licensed pieces that are manufactured to the designers’ original specs.

“I want the pieces to be new, but authentic,” Bass said. “I still have a few previously owned pieces, but they’re in pristine condition.”

Moving last year from a 600-square-foot condo in Manchester to a Modern-style, 1,740-square-foot town home in Church Hill North gave Bass a little room to expand his collection. It wasn’t a painless experience, though – he had to replace a George Nelson-designed bed that movers couldn’t maneuver through a tight bend in the new home’s staircase.

“I even considered hiring a crane before giving up,” Bass said. “But it went to a good home.”

Bass’s most recent acquisition is a small tray table designed in 1970 by Hans Wegner – a fairly new design, compared to most of Bass’s collection.

“I needed a petite coffee table in front of the sofa in my office,” Bass said. “It’s one of Wegner’s less-well-known pieces. It’s functional, and I didn’t have anything of his, so I was adding a new designer. I like that it’s a little more obscure.”

He added: “Finding that balance between icons and less-recognized pieces is important.”

Bass’s love for the Midcentury aesthetic recently led him to create FLUX, a local organization designed to bring together Modern enthusiasts in Greater Richmond.

“It will be a combination of scheduled events and pop-ups,” Bass said. “There will be curated exhibits and lectures. You won’t know what to expect next.”

The first scheduled event, a gallery exhibition of Modern architectural models, will take place on Oct. 20. (Details can be found on the group’s Instagram account, @fluxconnect.)

In the meantime, Bass offers simple advice for people looking to become collectors.

“Start small and see where it goes,” he said. “Maybe buy a single piece, like a side table.”

Or an inexpensive Eames dining chair in need of a little TLC. After all, it worked for Bass.