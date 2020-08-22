‘C.B.’ Robertson III: A patient ‘visionary’

Editor’s note: This is an installment in the “People who built Richmond” series.
At first glance, you might not have expected Clarence Broocks “C.B.” Robertson III to grow up to be the developer behind large-scale projects like the West Creek office park or upscale residential subdivisions like Lower Tuckahoe and Kinloch in eastern Goochland County.
He was born in 1934 on a farm in rural Charlotte County, far removed from questions about suburban sprawl and the vehicular traffic it brings. Farming offered some early lessons in land development, though.
“He learned a lot of things that are important in development – like topography, drainage and soils – while riding on a tractor,” said his son, C. Broocks Robertson IV.
Even so, Robertson wasn’t mapping out his career as a land developer early on. He studied agriculture at Virginia Tech, thinking he was going to return to the family farm, his son says.
Instead, after graduating in 1957, he got married, moved to Richmond and began working in the accounts payable department for his in-laws’ company, Luck Stone, in Goochland.
Five years later, he started an asphalt business and ran it for 10 years. It wasn’t what he wanted to devote his life to, but the experience proved valuable once he turned his attention to real estate development, his son says.
That began in 1964, when Robertson and four partners broke ground on the Lower Tuckahoe subdivision in eastern Goochland County.
Residential projects
Lower Tuckahoe, which sits on land that was originally part of the Tuckahoe plantation, features large Colonial- and Georgian-style homes on expansive lots. Several are reproductions of historic homes.
The high-quality construction and use of covenants and restrictions to define the neighborhood’s architectural character are emblematic of Robertson’s residential projects. But compared to his later work, Lower Tuckahoe was fairly modest in scale. Approximately 12 homes were built there in the 1960s, and it has approximately 135 homes today.
Robertson’s projects got bigger and more ambitious after he sold his asphalt business in 1972 and formed CBR Associates Inc., a land-development company.
Broad Run, the low-density, high-end subdivision he developed in the late 1970sin eastern Goochland, has upscale homes arranged on one- to 14-acre lots around the Hermitage Country Club, which he negotiated to relocate to the community. The large, wooded lots help the homes blend into the neighborhood’s sylvan setting.
Plans for Kinloch, the subdivision and nationally ranked Kinloch Golf Club located immediately west of the West Creek office park, date back to the late 1980s. But home construction didn’t begin until 2003, when Robertson extended Kinloch Road and Kinloch Lane. By then, he had completed the golf club, with its Tudor Revival-style clubhouse.
As he did in Broad Run, Robertson used the development’s wooded setting as well as its 72-acre lake and the golf course as buffers to preserve its rural character.
Robertson died in 2018, before Kinloch was finished. Broocks Robertson is now overseeing completion of the subdivision’s last section. It will have 30 homes on a gated, 40-acre site between the lake and the 13th fairway of the Kinloch Golf Club.
Combined, Broad Run and Kinloch cover nearly 2,000 acres.
Commercial and office projects
On the commercial and office side, Robertson first developed northern Henrico County’s Virginia Center office complex beginning in the mid-1970s, before shifting his attention to the Stony Point mixed-use development in South Richmond. That project included the Stony Point Shopping Center on Huguenot Road. Later, he assisted in the sale of the land that became the site of Stony Point Fashion Park.
The West Creek office park was the last and largest of Robertson’s office projects. He began assembling the 3,500 acres of land, which stretch from Patterson Avenue to West Broad Street, in the mid-1980s.
By the time the land assemblage for West Creek was finished, it was reportedly the second largest office park in terms of acreage on the East Coast, Broocks Robertson says.
And it still represented only half of Robertson’s output, in terms of acreage. Over the course of more than a half-century, he developed more than 7,000 acres of land for office, commercial and residential projects, and he played a role in other projects that would impact multiple localities.
“Everything he did was big,” Broocks Robertson said.
In the course of developing West Creek, for instance, he played a pivotal role in the decision to run State Route 288 through the office park.
“He was involved with it from the very beginning,” said Ed Kidd, an attorney and partner at Troutman Pepper. “It was his most significant impact on major roadways.”
Robertson was also involved in the planning for the extension of Chippenham Parkway to connect to Parham Road as well as Interstate 295, particularly the interchanges at Virginia Center, says Kidd, who began representing Robertson after finishing law school in 1978 and continued to work with him for decades.
“He crossed over in a number of areas,” Kidd said. “He had significant residential, commercial and office projects, as well as entertainment projects like the Hermitage and Kinloch golf courses. That’s four distinct project types. A lot of people will specialize in one. His breadth of knowledge was high end.”
Keys to success
A few traits distinguished Robertson’s approach to his developments, his colleagues say. Among them: a clear vision for what he wanted to achieve, strong communication skills and an ability to see long-term.
“Large-scale, multi-phase projects are long-term by nature, so you have to plan ahead,” Kidd said. “For West Creek, he figured he’d have to work through three recessions before it was built out.”
Len Boone, the cofounder and former co-owner of Boone Homes Inc., recalls having to convince Robertson to sell him home sites in Kinloch.
“We had to prove we had a vision for the land, and it had to match his vision,” Boone said. “He wasn’t interested in making a buck and getting out. He wanted to produce something that would last for generations. He was a hell of a visionary.”
Robertson’s oversight didn’t end with the lot sales.
“He wanted brick homes in the first section he sold us, and he was very specific in the color ranges he wanted in the brick,” said Boone, who built four sections in Kinloch. “He allowed us to include stone and board-and-batten in the second phase, but it had to be predominantly brick. He’d ask, ‘What are your intentions?’”
Communicating intentions – both on his part and others – was central to Robertson’s approach to his field.
“He was a great communicator on a personal level both with government officials and neighborhood residents,” Kidd said. “He’d start out building a relationship by building consensus. He let it take time and didn’t force it. Then he was able to get them to listen to his project ideas.”
And the conversations didn’t have to be narrowly focused on the project at hand.
“I loved being around him because it was stimulating,” Boone said. “That was something about C.B. – you felt you were probably a better person for sitting down with him. He was fascinating, and Richmond lost a lot with his passing.”