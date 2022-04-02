Finding stories: Two architects renovate a 200-year-old property with an eye to the past as well as the present

Sometimes, stylistic opposites turn out to be not so opposite.

Sydnor Scholer, an architect with Richmond-based Baskervill and herself an abstract artist, appreciates the simple, minimalist lines of contemporary design. Her husband, Zack Carter, an architect with Brooklyn- and Richmond-based Architecture firm, favors a rustic aesthetic and is drawn to older objects.

But in the process of buying, renovating and furnishing the eastern portion of a Federal-style double house in Richmond’s Shockoe neighborhood, they found they had fewer stylistic differences than you might expect.

“We’ve come to realize that there is more in common with our two styles than one might think,” Scholer said. “For example, some centuries-old pieces of furniture, like our dining room table, possess beauty in their simple utility. Similarly, some of the contemporary pieces, like our living room chairs, have been distilled to their functional essentials.”

In fact, blending the couple’s seemingly disparate styles may have been one of the best strategies for updating a house that’s more than 200 years old.

“Zack’s style actually helps bridge the gap between my style and the house’s,” Scholer said. “I’ve come to realize that filling this house with entirely contemporary furniture would be too bold of an approach.”

She added: “The old things help ground the new, and the new things reframe the old so we don’t feel like we are living in a museum. We know that this mismatch is imperfect. But the house is also imperfect, and we have come to see beauty in its imperfections.”

A brief history of double houses

A local merchant named Sterling Crump built Scholer and Carter’s double house at 1815 East Grace Street as rental property around 1818, making it one of the city’s oldest surviving double houses.

“The double house was the building form for decades – from the early 1800s to the 1850s,” said Kim Chen, senior manager of Richmond’s department of economic development. “Most were built as investment properties, and they were either rented for a long period or sold at a reasonable price.”

Back then, renting your home, rather than owning it, was the norm.

“Home ownership’s a really modern notion,” Chen said. “Even very wealthy people rented their homes in the 19th century.”

Architecturally, the Crump house is typical of the double house form, with a tall, relatively narrow silhouette, a steep roof with two small dormers and a central chimney that serves both halves.

Brick was a common material for early double houses, but later builders turned to wood-frame structures. Consider, for example, the double house that stands next door to the Crump house. Built in 1845, it has a similar form – but it’s wood-frame.

“It was built for the same clientele and intent,” Chen said.

During a citywide housing boom in the late 1840s, double houses began to be replaced by rows of three to five houses, Chen said.

Standout row house examples include the Mann-Netherwood row houses in the 2600 block of East Broad Street and Linden Row in the 100 block of East Franklin Street.

Renovating with a light touch

The Crump house remained a rental property until the Katz family acquired it in 1915. For several decades, they lived in the western half of the house and operated a Jewish market in the half that Scholer and Carter bought. The property underwent a major renovation in the early 2000s.

Since buying the house in 2019, Scholer and Carter have focused their own renovation efforts on pragmatic projects like repairing the roof, replacing 200-year-old window sills and adding support columns in the basement. They’ve also repainted the kitchen cabinets and replaced appliances and most of the light fixtures.

They’re enjoying the slow pace you can take designing your own space, compared to working for a client. An example: selecting the house’s new light fixtures took a year, Scholer said.

Next, Scholer and Carter will turn their attention to restoring the decorative stucco lintels over the first-floor windows. Down the road, they plan to do a full kitchen renovation. But their guiding rule is to remodel with a light touch.

“There’s a lot of stuff you don’t want to touch,” Scholer said. “So we’ll exercise restraint.”

The couple’s goal, ultimately, is to let the house tell its stories.

“We often find ourselves imagining the lives of all those who have lived here before us,” Scholer said. “What was it like when you had to cook with the fireplace in the basement or walk to the backyard to use the outhouse in the early 19th century? Or who shopped here when it was a market in the early 20th century? Those stories fill a house with meaning that, for us, a new house doesn't yet have.”