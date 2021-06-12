George Emerson: A Chesterfield developer combines construction and fundraising to build a better community

“George saved the heart of Chester Village when he purchased Chester Village Green out of foreclosure and built all of the homes and most of the apartments and retail in that project,” Allen said. “It signaled the high level of quality that George was capable of building and the risk he was willing to take to build the first vertical mixed-use project in Chesterfield.”

Emerson collaborated on Chester Village Green with his long-time business partner, Phil Roper.

Emerson has built and developed properties throughout Greater Richmond, including apartment complexes like The American Tobacco Center and Cedar Broad Apartments in the city. But he has focused on Chesterfield projects for a simple reason.

“I know Chesterfield, and I know what will sell and what won’t,” he said. “I’ve moved nine times and never lived more than a mile or two from where I grew up.”

Despite the large number of projects Emerson has pursued over the course of decades, he has kept his staff small, and he works closely with several family members.