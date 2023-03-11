Fitz and Britney Darby didn’t set out to buy the house at 1115 West Avenue. Fitz’s job required him to relocate to Richmond, and he’d found the house on the rental market.

“We never thought we’d buy it because it needed so much work,” Britney said.

For starters, it leaned, noticeably. Look at it from the street and you can see a five-inch gap between it and the house next door that narrows down to virtually nothing by the time it reaches the top of the second floor.

“Everybody calls it the Crooked House,” Britney said.

The layout was odd, too, with a poorly lit kitchen in the middle of the first level.

So the Darbys settled in for a brief stay. After six months, though, their landlord told them he was going to put the house on the market, unless the Darbys wanted to buy it themselves.

“We decided we didn’t want to leave the street, and we could make it the home we wanted,” Fitz said. “We wanted to modernize it but have that balance between making it a comfortable home for our family and maintaining its history.”

As it happens, the house’s history may be a little more complicated than it might seem, at first glance.

A house on the move?

West Avenue, which spans three blocks from North Harrison Street to North Lombardy Street, was developed from roughly 1890 to 1917. The Victorian-style houses on the easternmost block are the oldest, having been built by 1891, said Marc Wagner, senior architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The Panic of 1893 slowed down residential construction nationally, and work on the middle block of West Avenue didn’t get started until 1902. The houses on that block – spec homes intended for the middle class – capture the era’s shift from Victorian styles to the Colonial Revival, which would dominate the American landscape for a half-century.

The houses on the western-most block are larger and date to the time when the nearby Richmond College moved further west, freeing up land for new construction.

The Darbys’ house doesn’t follow the street’s steady-growth narrative. Local lore suggests the house was built as much as a century before its neighbors on a site further downtown, and it was moved to West Avenue circa 1902, once the other houses were being built in the 1100 block.

Without historical records or a close examination of the building’s framing, the claim is hard to prove. But the wood-frame, stucco-clad house is certainly distinct from the others around it. It’s shorter, it doesn’t have an attic or a basement, and it has floor-length windows on the first level.

Another difference you’re likely to miss at first glance: The Darbys’ house is the only one on West Avenue that has terra-cotta pepper pot flues.

“You find them around the city, but they really stick out here, where they are rare,” Wagner said. “They probably date to before the 1890s.”

While the house has some features that point to the mid-19th century (including an attractive Italianate-style mantel in the living room), it’s difficult to assign a precise build date, said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

“Even so, everything points to the idea that this house had a completely different context originally,” he said.

The renovation

The Darbys began their renovation of the house’s first level in July 2021 with a simple goal: make the house a little more comfortable with a naturally flowing floorplan, strong sight lines and a rich blend of complementary colors and contemporary and Midcentury furnishings – while preserving its architectural details.

That led to some bold decisions. After widening two walls and installing a support beam in the dining room, for example, they chose not to install crown molding on the alterations. And rather than removing the crown molding from the other walls, they painted it the same color as the room overall.

To fix that dark kitchen, the Darbys removed the HVAC closet, opened up walls and added two Contemporary-style French doors to bring natural light into the space. They also converted a guest bedroom at the back of the house into a family room with a wall covered in a colorful Marimekko wallpaper. They chose the pattern because it was big enough to be seen from the front door.

“After being stuck at home for 1½ years during Covid, we felt it was time to really go for it with the fun factor,” Britney said.

In addition, the Darbys renovated the first level’s full bath, moved the laundry room upstairs and sanded and refinished the original heart-pine floors, which had languished under three layers of linoleum.

“There’s a diagonal that runs through the house,” Fitz said. “If you look from one end of it, you see the historical elements. If you look from the other end, you see the more contemporary elements.”

On tour

