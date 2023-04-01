For most people, buying a house is the biggest investment they’ll make. So you can appreciate why Michael and Ellie Lenhart hesitated to buy one they’d only seen on a FaceTime tour.

This was back in 2018, and the Lenharts were in the early stages of planning for retirement and looking to move to Richmond. It would be a homecoming, of sorts. Both native Virginians, the Lenharts had met decades ago when they were students at Virginia Commonwealth University, and they still had family in the area.

They weren’t in a hurry. The cardiology practice Michael had cofounded in Tennessee was busy, and Ellie was running a successful interior design firm. But the housing market was booming, and they knew they’d face stiff competition. So the couple figured they’d buy a home and rent it out for five or six years until they were ready to retire.

Their adventure began after finding an attractive house with a garage in the city’s Fan District. “We made an offer,” Ellie said. “So did 500 other people. We didn’t get the house.”

That’s when their real estate representative, Susan Fisher, called with good news. Another house – this one at 1129 West Avenue – had just come on the market and was a perfect match for the Lenharts. The Queen Anne-style property, which had been built in 1903, offered 2,700 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. “It needed work, but I knew Ellie was open for a renovation project,” said Fisher, an associate broker with Virginia Properties, Long & Foster.

The Lenharts had just finished the 9½-hour drive back to Tennessee, though, so they wouldn’t be able to see the house in person. Instead, Fisher gave the couple a FaceTime tour of the house. “I could see it had great potential,” Ellie said.

In addition to having a largely unaltered floorplan, the house is one of only two on the street with a Queen Anne-style spindled porch, said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The fact that West Avenue has an intimate, neighborhood-within-a-neighborhood vibe also appealed to the Lenharts. “In Tennessee, we always lived on 10 to 15 acres of farmland, so with this move we were looking for a city-living experience but also a close-knit community” in Richmond, Ellie said.

Even so, the couple hesitated to buy a house they hadn’t seen in person. “If the house hadn’t been on West Avenue, I don’t think we’d have put an offer in over FaceTime,” Ellie said. “Mike and I try to avoid taking risks.”

Because the house was being sold “as is,” Fisher arranged for a home inspector to conduct a pre-offer inspection, and he found no major issues.

The Lenharts made an offer on the property, and this time, it worked. Soon, Ellie undertook a renovation on the West Avenue house, albeit with a light touch. “It’s very important to me to respect the history of the house,” Ellie said. “So we kept all the front like it was.”

The interior work included refinishing the pine floors, installing new light fixtures and relocating the kitchen to the former dining room. Ellie also replaced the fireplace surround in the front parlor, installed oak flooring in the family room and undertook a major renovation of the rear yard.

“My goal with this house was to appreciate what she’s been through and appreciate the fact that she’s housed and protected people since 1903,” Ellie said. “I wanted to respect that and be kind of quiet with things so the architecture could shine.”

Ellie managed the reno remotely, making occasional trips to check on the progress. But before the project was finished, the Covid pandemic worsened, and the Lenharts accelerated their plans to move to Richmond. “We wanted to get back to family,” Ellie said.

Michael accepted a job at VCU, and Ellie sold her design firm. For now, at least, work on the West Avenue house is done, Ellie said.

On tour

Readers interested in seeing the Lenharts’ finished project in person are in luck. The house will be one of six West Avenue houses featured during Historic Garden Week in Virginia. The Council of Historic Richmond, which partners with the Garden Club of Virginia and the four Richmond garden clubs for the event, organized the walking tour of West Avenue.

Ellie and her real estate broker, Fisher, are members of The Council of Historic Richmond.