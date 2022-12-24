1135 West Avenue: After a major renovation, an Edwardian property is almost ready for next spring’s Historic Garden Week

The year 2002 was a big for Alan and Dorothea Martin. In addition to getting married, they were planning to buy a home together.

Dorothea had lived in Richmond’s Fan and Museum districts since moving to the city in 1990, and enjoyed urban living. Alan was relatively new to the city, but after living on a property that spanned 1½ acres, he was ready to walk away from lawn maintenance.

“So we looked at a lot of properties in the Fan and Church Hill,” Dorothea said.

Then the house at 1135 West Avenue came on the market. The 2,606-square-foot property had been built in 1905, when construction in the Fan was beginning to heat up. It had a lot to offer. A previous owner had removed the wall between the home’s two parlors, creating an expansive space primed for entertaining. And West Avenue’s cachet appealed to the couple.

It’s a narrow, one-way street lined with trees, and the homes have a cozy, inviting vibe. As it happens, the three-block span also captures an interesting moment in the city’s architectural record.

The Queen Anne and Richardsonian Romanesque styles, which were popular in the late 19th century, dominate the eastern end of the street. By contrast, the houses on the westernmost block favor the Colonial Revival and English Arts and Crafts styles that were gaining popularity in the early 20th century, as tastes shifted away from Victorian forms.

The house at 1135 – roughly in the middle of the three blocks – reflects that dynamic shift in styles. Most of the house’s exterior features are Queen Anne, but the porch, with its classical columns, is Colonial Revival. The interior is unabashedly Colonial Revival.

“New styles would usually start in the interior because builders didn’t want to take chances,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “Once the style became popular, you’d see it on the exterior, often first on the porch.”

For the Martins, it was love at first sight, Dorothea said. They bought it and moved in in the spring of 2002.

Fast forward 17 years. The house was due for a new HVAC system, and the couple decided it presented a good opportunity to undertake the whole-house renovation they’d been discussing for several years.

Among the projects was removing the back stairs, which allowed the Martins to enlarge the kitchen on the first level and expand the guest bedroom and build a laundry room on the second level. They also redid all the bathrooms, including reconfiguring the primary bath to be part of a primary suite.

In addition, the couple installed new light fixtures throughout the house and hung a strikingly atmospheric scenic wallpaper in the dining room. The reno was so extensive they lived off-site for 14 months while the work was done. They moved back into the house in June 2020.

The Martins aren’t finished yet. For their next project, they’re planning to replace the parlor’s faux-painted fireplace surround with marble and convert the fireplace to gas logs. After that, they’re going to replace the backyard’s stamped-concrete patio.

They hope to be finished by April 19, when the house will be one of six West Avenue houses featured during Historic Garden Week in Virginia. The Council of Historic Richmond, which partners with the Garden Club of Virginia for the event, organized the walking tour of West Avenue.

While the Martins have included their garden in West Avenue’s annual garden tour, they haven’t participated in something as large as the statewide Historic Garden Week before.

“We decided to put the house on the tour because we’ve almost finished the renovations,” Dorothea said. “We’re really pleased with how it turned out.”

Tour tickets will be available online beginning Feb. 6. Proceeds will benefit Historic Richmond’s mission-based activities, which include educational programs and rehabilitation, revitalization and preservation efforts in the city’s historic neighborhoods and districts.

Having all six West Avenue houses on one block “allows visitors to spend more time at each house and really get to experience this unique ‘enclave’ of a neighborhood,” said Susan Fisher, an associate broker with Virginia Properties, Long & Foster and a board member and council member for Historic Richmond.