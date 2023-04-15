Sometimes buying a home can make you feel like Goldilocks: It takes a while to find the perfect match. When Steve and Jennifer Burris relocated with their three kids to Richmond 12 years ago, they hoped to buy a house in the city’s Fan District.

Instead, they moved into the West End’s St. Christopher’s neighborhood. It met the family’s needs, but they still longed for a denser, more urban experience. So in 2018, they bought a house in the Fan on Floyd Avenue. But it still wasn’t a perfect match.

“While the house was great, we knew we wanted to find a forever home on a street that had more of a community feel,” Jennifer said.

Soon, the Burrises found the right street, if not the house. They’d discovered West Avenue while strolling through the neighborhood, and they loved how intimate and cozy the three-block stretch of houses felt.

In the course of three decades – from roughly 1890 to 1917 – a collection of Queen Anne homes, and then an array of Colonial and Tudor revival homes, had been built on the one-way, tree-lined street. And because it attracted a large number of young families, it became known as Stork Alley – perfect for the Burrises.

With the street chosen, it was a matter of finding the right place – which they did in 2020, when the 3,200-square-foot house at 1140 West Avenue came on the market.

“The house had everything we needed for a family with three children – four bedrooms and a finished basement for the kids to hang out,” Jennifer said.

They made an offer and moved in to the house that September.

That’s not to say the property was perfect in every way. In fact, soon after moving in, the Burrises launched a whole-house renovation that began with the kitchen and the backyard. To make the backyard more cohesive, the couple lowered the deck off the kitchen and raised the patio height. They also installed concrete planters, as well as designing and installing a metal pergola, which serves as the space’s focal point.

The kitchen reno included installing a pair of glass-and-steel doors that open onto the backyard and tripling the size of a side window. “This larger window is now my favorite part of the kitchen, as you have a great view into our new outdoor living space,” Jennifer said.

The Burrises also renovated the house’s 2½ bathes. Lili O’Brien, a neighbor and cofounder of O’Brien & Muse, helped with the interior’s overall design.

“We have the house now exactly as we want it, so any projects will be the typical upkeeps required in a 100-year-old house,” Jennifer said.

Finding the right fixer-upper

Michael and Dina Petersen’s story is a little like the Burrises’. In 2016 they were in the planning stages to relocate from St. Louis to Richmond, in part to be closer to family. Initially, they thought they’d buy a large property in the West End. Their plans changed when Dina had the opportunity to housesit in the Fan for a college friend who was temporarily living in Paris.

“Staying at Marybeth’s house allowed Michael to buy in to giving up a large house and yard for the charm and energy of city living,” Dina said.

Housesitting also helped the Petersens draw up a list of must-haves in their new house. Among them was a large front porch, like the one her friend’s house had. Finding the perfect house wasn’t easy, though.

“We started looking in earnest in 2017, making offers on four houses over asking with no luck,” Dina said.

Finally, in March 2018, they closed on the Edwardian-era house at 1145 West Avenue. The 2,460-square-foot property was a fixer-upper, but it had a large front porch, and some of the features – such as wide doorways on the first level, a skylight above the front stairway and a nectarine tree that provided shade in the rear garden – appealed to the Petersens. And they weren’t worried about undertaking a large renovation project.

“This house needed a lot of work, which gave us the opportunity to invest in improvements that reflected our priorities and tastes,” Dina said.

On the first level, the Petersens added built-in bookcases in the living room and installed ceiling light fixtures and new oak flooring throughout.

“Previous owners had glued wide-plank acacia flooring to the original pine, so we could not salvage it,” Dina said. “Replacing the flooring, though unfortunate, allowed continuity front to back through the renovated kitchen.”

In the back, they completely gutted the kitchen, taking out the rear stairs and reconfiguring the layout with new cabinetry. In addition, they widened the doorway leading into the kitchen, exposed the brick on one wall and hung a pair of new French doors leading to the backyard.

“We also redid the hall bath on the second floor and created space for a small laundry room after taking out the rear stairs,” Dina said.

In all, the renovation took eight months, and the Petersens moved in to the house in time for Thanksgiving. Now, they’re almost finished with renovation projects.

“The master bath is still to come,” Dina said. “That will be our last big project.”

On tour

Readers interested in seeing the two renovated houses in person are in luck. They will be two of six West Avenue houses featured during Historic Garden Week in Virginia. The Council of Historic Richmond, which partners with the Garden Club of Virginia and the four Richmond garden clubs for the event, organized the walking tour of West Avenue.