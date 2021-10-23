1822 Monument Avenue: A rare limestone facade and a great basement space proved irresistible for an architecturally savvy family

Homebuyers often ask practical questions when they’re sizing up a house. How large is the property? Is it close to restaurants and shopping? How well do the local schools perform?
The names of Edwardian architects rarely come up.
It was a little different for Coleen Butler Rodriguez and her husband, Agustin Rodriguez, when they went house hunting seven years ago.
As a real estate agent with Joyner Fine Properties, she knows it’s important to ask practical questions about a house. But she also appreciates the more obscure stories historic houses can tell – and she has worked to preserve them.
After documenting that her home at 2006 Monument Avenue, built in 1904, had been designed by Richmond standout D. Wiley Anderson, for example, she created a Wiki website that allowed Monument Avenue residents to share and preserve information about their homes.
“I learned a lot about the street and its architects by doing that project,” Rodriguez said.
So when she heard the house at 1822 Monument Ave., built in 1906, was about to go on the market in 2014, Rodriguez knew its provenance – and its role in the street’s early history.
A mix of historic forms and popular trends
The house was one of Claude K. Howell’s earliest projects on Monument, drawn just two years after he arrived in Richmond. Howell, a Louisiana native who designed buildings throughout the South, produced designs for at least 15 houses on Monument before leaving the city sometime around 1917.
The house at 1822 is one of his standouts – and its use of limestone makes it a rarity. “There are only a few limestone houses in the Monument Avenue Historic District,” Rodriguez said.
One, at 2020 Monument Ave., was designed by Noland & Baskervill in the French-inspired Beaux-Arts style. By contrast, Howell’s design for 1822 is primarily Italian Renaissance Revival, with Colonial Revival influence, says Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
The Italian Renaissance Revival, which was popular from roughly 1890 to the 1920s, is distinguished by its use of stone and classical elements such as columns, round arches and balustrades, as well as wide window surrounds and corner blocks called quoins.
Often, houses designed in the style have rusticated stone on the first level and smooth finishes on the second and third levels – all of which are features Howell incorporated into 1822. “The first floor is limestone, as is the carved trim on the upper floors,” Rodriguez said. “The second and third floors are stucco.”
Likewise, Howell’s design utilizes paired Ionic columns on the first floor’s porch and a variant of Corinthian on the second floor’s bay window. The shift in column types from floor to floor follows the classical canon, Novelli says.
Howell diverged from the historic style with the house’s bay window, though.
“You’d never see a bay window on an Italian palazzo,” Novelli said. “But second-floor bay windows were very popular in Richmond during the first decade of the 20th century.”
A successful bid
The house’s limestone facade was one of the key attractions for the Rodriguezes, who had considered buying the house five years earlier, when its owners weighed putting it on the market. “The exterior is so different for Monument Avenue, and it’s beautiful,” Rodriguez said.
The house had other, more pragmatic attractions, too, such as the French doors a previous owner had installed on the first level.
“They’re great for parties,” Rodriguez said.
And then there was the large basement.
“We wanted a space for our twin sons and their friends to hang out,” Rodriguez said.
So, having sold their Anderson-designed home, the couple decided to make an offer on the Howell-designed property.
“There were four offers on the first day the house was on the market, which was a lot back then,” Rodriguez said. “But we won.”
Renovations for modern living, as well as uncovering the past
The house was in good shape, but the Rodriguezes undertook a major, whole-house renovation – their fourth in the Fan District. Among the bigger projects was adding a first-floor room onto the back of the house and reconfiguring the kitchen to include a large sitting area.
The Rodriguezes also redesigned the basement to accommodate a wine room, as well as a large media room for their twins. A smaller project – but one which had a big aesthetic impact – involved removing several layers of paint from the fireplace tiles on the first floor.
“All the fireplaces had been painted over,” Rodriguez said. “I took them back to the original tile. I didn’t know what the tile colors would be until I exposed them.”
The dining room’s blue-and-white tiles inspired Rodriguez to paint the room a deep, striking shade of blue.
Among her most recent projects: designing built-in bookcases for the front parlor.
“It was my Covid project,” Rodriguez said. “The dentil molding on them had to be hand-cut.”
Now, she’s turning her attention to something less glamorous: having the exterior’s limestone repointed.
“You might decide you’re finished from a design perspective, but when it comes to caring for an older house, you’re never finished,” Rodriguez said, with a laugh.
Editor’s note: This is an installment in the Great Homes of Richmond series.