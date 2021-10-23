1822 Monument Avenue: A rare limestone facade and a great basement space proved irresistible for an architecturally savvy family

A mix of historic forms and popular trends

The house was one of Claude K. Howell’s earliest projects on Monument, drawn just two years after he arrived in Richmond. Howell, a Louisiana native who designed buildings throughout the South, produced designs for at least 15 houses on Monument before leaving the city sometime around 1917.

The house at 1822 is one of his standouts – and its use of limestone makes it a rarity. “There are only a few limestone houses in the Monument Avenue Historic District,” Rodriguez said.

One, at 2020 Monument Ave., was designed by Noland & Baskervill in the French-inspired Beaux-Arts style. By contrast, Howell’s design for 1822 is primarily Italian Renaissance Revival, with Colonial Revival influence, says Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The Italian Renaissance Revival, which was popular from roughly 1890 to the 1920s, is distinguished by its use of stone and classical elements such as columns, round arches and balustrades, as well as wide window surrounds and corner blocks called quoins.