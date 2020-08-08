Back in 2009, Virginia Beach residents Curtis and Robyn Bailey bought a house in the Fan District for their younger son to live in while he attended Virginia Commonwealth University. The 3,400-square-foot house, located at 1924 Hanover Avenue, had been built in 1910, during a construction boom in the Fan.
The arrangement worked out better – and lasted longer – than the Baileys expected.
“Our godson lived there for four years while he was a student, and our older son lived there while he earned an MFA in design from VCU,” Curtis Bailey said.
After everybody graduated, though, the Baileys were left with a question: What should they do with the property?
They considered selling it and even briefly listed it before deciding to renovate the kitchen and three bathrooms and keep the property for family and friends to use. They hired Tricia Bryant, owner of the Fan-based Concierge Home Solutions, to oversee the project.
Bryant had already replaced windows in the house for the Baileys, and she drew up plans for the new project.
That’s when Bryant and the Baileys discovered something no homeowner wants to hear.
“We realized the additions put on the back of the house in 1973 were on the property line, and we needed to get a variance,” Bryant said. “Otherwise, we’d have to take the additions down.”
The city issued the variance in March 2018, but it required some work to bring the additions up to code. That included installing one-hour fire-rated windows – that is, ones that could remain intact during a fire that lasted an hour.
At that point, the Baileys decided to expand the scope of the remodel to the whole house. And what was originally planned to be a three-month project expanded to a year.
“We worked on planning through the spring and summer,” Bryant said. “We emptied the house in September and started demolition in October.”
Among the bigger tasks was installing a new roof and replacing the home’s HVAC, as well as removing most of the plaster walls and replacing the electrical and plumbing systems.
In addition to replacing the staircase’s treads, risers and bannister, crews replaced the 1970s fireplace mantel in the front parlor and the wood trim throughout the house.
Bryant suggested replacing the top three wooden panels in the front doors with glass.
“It really brings light into the house,” Bryant said.
Another modification entailed altering the second-floor layout to accommodate three larger bedrooms and a walk-in closet. (Originally, it had had four bedrooms.)
In addition, crews refinished the hardwood floors throughout the house and installed new hardscaping and landscaping in the back and front yards.
The most prominent undertaking was building a new, two-story porch onto the front of the house, to replace the one that had been removed in the 1960s.
“You could see where they’d tied the porch roof into the house, and you could see the outlines where the door on the second floor had been,” Bailey said.
They didn’t have photos of the original porch, though, so Bryant created one that matched the house’s character, with large-scale columns and balustrades. Bryant also installed a new door on the second floor, where the old one had been.
“It was the biggest single improvement of the whole house,” Bryant said.
It wasn’t the most challenging one, though. That title would probably go to the basement, which has a 10-foot-long, 300-pound access door that requires a lever and a strong back to lift.
“Designing that system was really complicated,” Bryant said.
Reese Lusk, owner of Virginia Beach-based R. Lusk Studios, did the interior design work.
“Tricia did a fabulous job, and Reese made it over-the-top gorgeous,” Robyn Bailey said. “They both played such huge roles in the completion of this project.”
In all, Bryant worked with at least 65 subcontractors and city workers, and when the job wrapped up, she experienced withdrawal, she says.
“It was the most comprehensive project I’ve worked on, and it was the most fun,” Bryant said.
Now that the renovation is finished, the Baileys’s family and friends continue to use the house, and the Baileys stay in it when they visit their older son, who still lives in Richmond and now has a young daughter.
“We love everything about the house, and I can’t keep Robyn away from our granddaughter,” Bailey said, with a laugh.
