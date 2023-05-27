Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

John Ryan and Wesley Chenault’s house in Jackson Ward rises three stories above the street, with a splay of large, artfully placed windows breaking up the buff-colored brick exterior.

Sounds a little radical for an historic neighborhood known for its Victorian-era, red-brick row houses, right? Well, maybe at first glance.

“It’s really just a Modern interpretation of a traditional row house,” Ryan said.

For something really radical, you’ll have to go inside where a tower of white oak staircases and transparent structural glass bridges rise a full three stories to a custom, 12-foot linear skylight. “This is really two small houses joined by glass bridges,” Ryan said.

The glass bridges and glass panels in the second- and third-level hallways act as a light well, allowing sunlight – and moonlight – to cascade down to the first level. “The glass bridges disappear at night, so you have to take it on faith they’re still there,” Ryan said, with a laugh.

It’s a striking architectural feature with a practical benefit: It’s a novel way to bring light into the long, narrow house, which doesn’t have windows on the side walls.

“The building code would’ve required three-foot setbacks to have windows on the sides,” Ryan said. “We were trying to maximize the interior space of the house, so it was two-foot setbacks and no windows.”

Ryan and Chenault’s lead architect, Josh McCullar, proposed the light well while working through design details with fellow architect Katie Cortez. Ryan suggested they install glass bridges rather than steel plates.

“Once we realized how dramatic the skylights and glass-enclosed stairs were going to be, we decided the glass flooring – although a more expensive option – was the right thing to do,” Ryan said.

‘An urban art gallery’

Designing the exterior, which takes its inspiration from the neighborhood’s historic properties, was fairly straightforward, Ryan said. The covered front porch and the projecting bays on the second and third levels, for example, are contemporary spins on the wrought-iron porches and bay windows you’ll see on many of the houses in the area.

The 2,800-square-foot interior took a little longer to finalize. “Getting the proportions right was tricky,” Ryan said.

The plans called for living and dining areas on the first level, two guest bedrooms on the second level and a primary suite and home office on the top level. “On paper, it looks cramped, but it isn’t at all,” Ryan said.

However, storage did pose a challenge. The house is narrow and they did not want closets taking up valuable space. The solution was to create freestanding pods that also act as art walls and room dividers.

McCullar was with Richmond-based SMBW at the time. He’s now principal of Richmond-based Josh McCullar Architects PLLC.

In all, the design work took roughly eight months. Construction on the infill project began in December 2012, and Ryan and Chenault moved into the property in July 2015.

Ryan and Chenault have kept the interior light and open, with light-gray walls that allow their displays of contemporary art to shine. The couple began collecting art when they lived in Atlanta nearly 30 years ago, and their collection includes paintings and sculptures by artists from there as well as Richmond.

“Walking through each floor is very much like experiencing an urban art gallery,” McCullar said.

On tour

Interested in seeing Ryan and Chenault’s house in person? You’re in luck. Modern Richmond, a nonprofit organization that organizes tours of Modern-style residential and commercial buildings, will host a tour of the property on June 21.

“It’s a spectacular example of urban Modern architecture, and it advances the archetype of the Richmond row house,” said Mimi Sadler, an historical architect and a board member of Modern Richmond.