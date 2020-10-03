2003 Monument Avenue: A house from one of Richmond’s most prominent Edwardian architectural firms is on the market for $1.695 million

By the time Richmond-based Noland & Baskervill began designing the striking, three-story house at 2003 Monument Avenue in 1906, the firm was experiencing a significant uptick in its workload.
It had been one of the three Virginia firms – and the only one from Richmond – that worked on the 1904-1906 renovation and expansion of the Virginia State Capitol building. The prestigious project had drawn added attention and commissions to the firm, which William Noland and Henry Baskervill had founded in 1897.
Among the most prominent residential projects it undertook in 1906 was the Scott House at 909 West Franklin Street. It’s one of just three Richmond houses designed in the Beaux-Arts style, and even today it stands out on a block of predominantly late-Victorian designs.
The residence Noland & Baskervill designed at 2003 Monument Avenue tells a different story. The house, which went on the market in mid-September for $1.695 million, is a mix of styles that looked both to the city’s architectural past and its future.
And it has a couple surprises, too.
‘A time when tastes and styles were changing’
The house at 2003 Monument Avenue is one of three houses Noland & Baskervill designed on the street. The residence at 1832 Monument Avenue is Colonial Revival (which would dominate the city’s architectural landscape until the 1950s), and the one at 2020 is Beaux-Arts.
By contrast, the house at 2003 Monument Avenue is a cross between Richardsonian Romanesque and Italian Renaissance Revival.
The Richardsonian Romanesque was a long-established style in which Noland & Baskervill rarely worked. It was popular in the United States from 1880 to about 1910 and made its first appearance in Richmond around 1885.
Asymmetrical, rough-cut brownstone façades, often dark-hued, are among the style’s hallmarks, along with towers with conical roofs and round arches over windows and doors. The style’s heavy, lithic quality imparted a sense of solidity and permanence.
The house at 2003 Monument Avenue, which was designed for Samuel Bachrach, has several of those hallmarks, including the darker palette (a combination of brownstone trim and red brick with red-tinted mortar) and the round arches over the windows on the third floor.
But the exterior also has classical details.
“You can see Noland” – the firm’s chief designer – “trying to update the look of the house by making it as classical as he could,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “He put two classical Doric columns on the entrance porch and gave the top of the building a prominent classical cornice.”
All of these classical components, including the balustrade over the porch and the wide window surrounds, were associated with the Italian Renaissance Revival style, which was inspired by Renaissance town palaces and villas.
One intriguing element on the exterior: the banded piers on the front porch.
“The banding effect on the piers – achieved with slabs of brownstone – was derived from French Renaissance sources and is repeated on the main body of the house, giving the lower level the effect of rustication,” Novelli said. “Renaissance town palaces typically had rusticated masonry with large stone blocks on the lower level.”
While the exteriors of some houses of the period adhere to a single style, it isn’t unusual to see them draw on several.
“It was a time when tastes and styles were changing quickly, and it’s not uncommon to find houses on Monument Avenue transitioning from one style to another – like they’ve been frozen in mid-metamorphosis,” Novelli said.”
The mix of styles continues inside the 2003 Monument Avenue house. The mantel in the drawing room is French Rococo, but the staircase is Colonial Revival. The natural-finished woodwork reflects the late 19th century’s admiration for deep wood tones.
Likewise, the use of stained-glass on the interior – in the dining room and over the staircase – was common in Edwardian houses.
The most surprising feature of the interior might be the two columns that flank the entry to the drawing room. They’re partially fluted on the top and bottom – a type of column you don’t typically see, but which was briefly fashionable in the early 19th century.
“Monumental Church on East Broad Street has them,” Novelli said. “But by 1906, that type of column was architectural history. Noland was probably bringing it back for its novelty value.”
The house today
Many of the house’s features have survived intact for more than a century, including the leaded and beveled glass around the front entry, the original fireplace mantels, the paneled wainscoting, and several vintage light fixtures. The quarter-sawn oak floors on the first level and the heart pine floors on the upper levels are original, too.
“Having stained-wood wainscoting and trim that has never been painted in an Edwardian house is a rarity,” said Jeannette Mock, a real estate agent with The Steele Group Sotheby’s International Realty and the listing agent for 2003 Monument Avenue. “It’s a bold and beautiful look.”
The house has 5,114 square feet of living space, with an additional 848 square feet that are heated but not finished. It has seven bedrooms, four full baths and two half-baths. The master bath has heated marble flooring.
Four of the bedrooms have fireplaces, and the first-level rooms have three fireplaces.
The kitchen and bathrooms as well as the house’s electrical and plumbing systems have been updated.
“The backyard, which was featured on the Historic Garden Week Tour, has been landscaped beautifully, and it has a patio and a fountain,” Mock said.
The property also has a detached garage and space for another car to be parked beside it.
The house went on the market Sept. 11, and Mock has had several potential buyers express interest.
“In the first week, I had five showing requests, which for this price point is fantastic,” Mock said. “The house’s most alluring attraction might be the grand molding and stained trimwork. It can’t be replicated on that size and look these days for the cost.”