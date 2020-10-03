2003 Monument Avenue: A house from one of Richmond’s most prominent Edwardian architectural firms is on the market for $1.695 million

By the time Richmond-based Noland & Baskervill began designing the striking, three-story house at 2003 Monument Avenue in 1906, the firm was experiencing a significant uptick in its workload.

It had been one of the three Virginia firms – and the only one from Richmond – that worked on the 1904-1906 renovation and expansion of the Virginia State Capitol building. The prestigious project had drawn added attention and commissions to the firm, which William Noland and Henry Baskervill had founded in 1897.

Among the most prominent residential projects it undertook in 1906 was the Scott House at 909 West Franklin Street. It’s one of just three Richmond houses designed in the Beaux-Arts style, and even today it stands out on a block of predominantly late-Victorian designs.

The residence Noland & Baskervill designed at 2003 Monument Avenue tells a different story. The house, which went on the market in mid-September for $1.695 million, is a mix of styles that looked both to the city’s architectural past and its future.

And it has a couple surprises, too.

‘A time when tastes and styles were changing’