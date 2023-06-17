A rare residential design by one of Virginia’s major early-20th century architects has hit the Richmond market with a $3.25 million price tag.

The Italian Renaissance Revival-style house at 2037 Monument Ave. was designed in 1910 by John Kevan Peebles, who left his mark on significant buildings throughout the Commonwealth. Among his most prominent local projects were the rebuilding of the Jefferson Hotel after the 1901 fire, expansion of the Virginia State Capitol, and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

“Peebles and William C. Noland, lead designer for Noland & Baskervill, were among Virginia’s top architects,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “Their two firms were among the three chosen to undertake the 1904 State Capitol renovation and expansion, which involved adding wings to Thomas Jefferson’s original design.”

Perhaps because he was often engaged with large-scale commercial, institutional and ecclesiastical projects, Richmond houses designed by Peebles are rare, and homebuyers looking to buy one need a combination of patience and good timing.

In addition to the Colonial Revival house at 1635 Monument Ave. (built in 1910 and sold in 2020 for $1,258,000), Peebles is also listed in building permit records as providing additions and alterations to the house at 806 West Franklin St. in 1909. (The house is permanently off the market – Virginia Commonwealth University owns it.)

The architectural style of the house at 2037 Monument Ave., which draws inspiration from Italian villas and palaces, isn’t as rare in Richmond’s residential landscape as Peebles’ designs are overall, but it’s not ubiquitous, either.

“You mainly just see the Italian Renaissance Revival with architect-designed houses, and mainly on Monument Avenue,” Novelli said. “The style was popular for commercial and institutional buildings, and it was the style of choice for Richmond’s first skyscrapers. An instructive comparison with this house is Noland & Baskervill’s YWCA on 5th Street between Main and Franklin, which is in the same style.”

The house’s size and scale are certainly in keeping with a style associated with grand buildings. With more than 8,000 square feet of living space, it’s one of the largest houses on Monument Avenue, said Bill Gallasch, a real estate agent with Joyner Fine Properties. (Gallasch and his wife, fellow Joyner agent Ceci Amrhein-Gallasch, are the property’s listing agents.)

With a Colonial Revival porch putting a spin on its elaborately detailed, three-story facade, it’s an Italian Renaissance palazzo, Southern-style. (The grand scale and eye-catching design were probably intended to be a calling card for its original owner, John T. Wilson, who was a local contractor.)

The mix of the two revival styles continues inside, with the main hall and dining room standing out as examples of the Italian Renaissance style.

“During the 1910s, many of Virginia’s grandest houses tended to have Italian Renaissance Revival dining rooms, with elaborate beamed or coffered ceilings,” Novelli said. “Swannanoa on Afton Mountain and the Branch House at 2501 Monument Ave. are two examples.”

By contrast, the Wilson House’s drawing rooms have Colonial Revival details, including tastefully elegant fireplace mantels with classical colonnettes.

The interior is grandly scaled throughout, with tall doorways and 11-foot ceilings on the first floor.

“Since the house stands on a double lot, Peebles was able to be more lavish with space,” Novelli said.

A successful career, from the beginning

By the time he designed the Wilson House, Peebles had already built an impressive resume. The State Capitol project began just seven years after Peebles launched his own firm in Norfolk, for example. He also designed several buildings for his alma mater, the University of Virginia, early in his career.

Locally, he designed Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church at 1627 Monument Ave. in 1919, two years after he became senior partner in the newly formed Peebles & Ferguson firm.

Peebles died at the age of 68 in 1934, the year the Peebles & Ferguson-designed VMFA opened its doors to the public.

The house today

Many of the houses on Monument Avenue have surprising backstories, and the Wilson House is no exception. From 1943 to 2000, the house was owned by nonprofit organizations, and for several of those years, it was operated as the United Methodist Residence for Young Women, Gallasch said.

The current owners bought the property in 2000, and they converted it back into a single-family residence with a full-house renovation that included an all-new kitchen, a new primary suite and new heating and water-heating systems. They also installed a new ceramic-tile roof and restored the woodwork throughout the house.

“The woodwork is exquisite, as are the plaster moldings and parquet floors,” Gallasch said.

The current owners also added a 324-square-foot conservatory, which opens onto a lush, paved garden with a pergola and a falling-water fountain.

“The conservatory is a wonderful addition,” Gallasch said. “It has great lighting with the skylights.”

Today, the main residence has 6,626 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms and 4½ baths. In addition, the finished basement spans 1,987 square feet, with a billiards room, a rec room, a wine cellar and a half-bath.

The property also has a 1,804-square-foot apartment attached to the back of the house with two bedrooms and two full baths and two half-baths, as well as a 660-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bath over the carriage house.

“You could rent the two apartments out,” Gallasch said. “But the apartment on the back of the house would be great for an in-law suite, and the carriage house would be perfect for a college-age kid. That’s the trend now – we’re going back to multi-generational living.”

The property also has a detached, three-car garage, to go along with the two-car garage that occupies the first floor of the carriage house.