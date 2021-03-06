2234 Monument Avenue: An Otis Asbury house that mixes traditional design with modern touches (by 1913 standards)

Sometimes, designing a house can be a balancing act. In the case of the house at 2234 Monument Avenue, its architect, Otis K. Asbury, may have had a lot to balance.

Asbury, the lead designer in Richmond-based Asbury & Whitehurst from 1911 to 1919, is known for his effusively creative residences around the city, including five in the William Byrd Terrace neighborhood in Byrd Park. He drew on Spanish and Mediterranean revival styles for some of his most expressive designs.

But 2234 Monument Avenue’s prestigious and prominent location posed a challenge for an architect who liked to bring a little – or a lot – of pizazz to his commissions.

When work began on Monument Avenue in 1890, planners intended the tree-lined street to convey some of the grandeur of Paris’s Champs-Élysées, and bankers, lawyers and merchants hired the city’s most prominent architects to design houses for it.

Asbury had to fit into that high-profile and grand architectural setting.