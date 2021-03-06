2234 Monument Avenue: An Otis Asbury house that mixes traditional design with modern touches (by 1913 standards)

Sometimes, designing a house can be a balancing act. In the case of the house at 2234 Monument Avenue, its architect, Otis K. Asbury, may have had a lot to balance.
Asbury, the lead designer in Richmond-based Asbury & Whitehurst from 1911 to 1919, is known for his effusively creative residences around the city, including five in the William Byrd Terrace neighborhood in Byrd Park. He drew on Spanish and Mediterranean revival styles for some of his most expressive designs.
But 2234 Monument Avenue’s prestigious and prominent location posed a challenge for an architect who liked to bring a little – or a lot – of pizazz to his commissions.
When work began on Monument Avenue in 1890, planners intended the tree-lined street to convey some of the grandeur of Paris’s Champs-Élysées, and bankers, lawyers and merchants hired the city’s most prominent architects to design houses for it.
Asbury had to fit into that high-profile and grand architectural setting.
He also had to work with a client who apparently had a pretty good idea of what he wanted. In some cases, the client, Charles B. Richardson, even changed details in Asbury’s plans, says Ken Powell, who bought the house with his wife, Cicely Powell, nearly 21 years ago.
“Richardson was very involved in the design of the house,” Powell said.
Even so, Asbury produced a design that is subtly – one might even say slyly – unconventional, and unmistakably his.
The house, which was designed in 1913, combines elements of the Colonial Revival and Craftsman styles. (Asbury also turned to the Colonial Revival for several of the other eight houses he designed on Monument Avenue.)
“Asbury was trying to strike a median between a conventional Colonial design and a more modern one, as evidenced by the Craftsman influence and the use of light-colored brick,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
Classical columns were a hallmark of the Colonial Revival style, and the front porch features 10 of them, made of limestone.
Craftsman elements include the house’s foursquare form, the hipped roof with extended eaves and the wide dormer, which would have been considered modern in 1913. The paired casement windows on the dormer evoke the English Arts and Crafts style, which heavily influenced the Craftsman.
Other unconventional touches include laying thin, buff-colored Roman brick in 18th-century Flemish bond – that is, brick courses with alternating long and short sides of the brick.
“It’s subtle, but very novel,” Novelli said. “Also, having solid parapets rather than spindled balustrades on the porch and porch roof is a clear break from the Colonial Revival. Asbury is trying to be unconventional wherever he can.”
However, Asbury embraced one design strategy commonly seen in Monument Avenue houses: the main staircase positioned as a prominent design feature in the entry hall.
“Presenting an interior architectural vista with the staircase as the focal point is something you often see on Monument Avenue,” Novelli said.
Richardson’s own touches included building on a fairly modest scale for Monument Avenue, in keeping with his being a bachelor who would have had only two servants living in the house. (Richardson’s chauffeur and gardener shared living quarters over the two-car garage.)
With 4,300 square feet of living space and another 581 square over the garage, it’s by no means a small house, but it doesn’t rival Monument Avenue’s largest properties, some of which are 10,000 square feet. (The Tudor/Jacobean-style Branch House at 2501 Monument Avenue, which is the Fan District’s largest mansion, is 27,000 square feet.)
“The house is very livable and not overwhelming in size,” said Ceci Amrhein-Gallasch, a real estate agent with Joyner Fine Properties.
Richardson, a lawyer who saw clients in the house, also had Asbury add the covered front porch and replace two French windows with double-hung windows on the front elevation, Powell says. And he had distinctive brown tiles installed on the porch floor.
“Richardson used the porch for entertaining, and he wanted it to be as nice as any room in the house,” Powell said.
Richardson lived in the house for 30 years.
Unlike many houses on Monument Avenue, the Richardson house was never subdivided into apartments or used for medical offices, and it retains many of its original features.
Among them are three striking fireplace mantels on the first floor and several original light fixtures and plaster moldings throughout the house, as well as a plate-warming radiator in the kitchen.
“It doesn’t warm plates well, but it’s great for drying mittens,” Cicely Powell said, with a laugh.
Aside from the kitchen and family room, which have oak floors, the house has heart-pine flooring throughout.
The owners prior to the Powells’ tenure renovated and expanded the kitchen, and the Powells redid the back garden with details that acknowledge their ties to Virginia and California.
After living in the house for nearly 21 years, the Powells have placed it on the market. Once it sells, they plan to downsize to a condo in Richmond and spend more time at their river house with their four grandsons.
Amrhein-Gallasch and her husband, Bill Gallasch, are handling the sale.
“I feel like we’ve been lucky to live here, and we preserved it for the next owners,” Ken Powell said. “These houses on Monument Avenue are treasures you have to take care of.”
