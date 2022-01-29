3008 Rugby Road: An infill house in an historic neighborhood offers ‘the best of both worlds’

The next time you find yourself in Richmond’s Carillon neighborhood, drive down Rugby Road – a scenic two blocks of high-end properties that look out onto the Carillon Bell Tower and William Byrd Park – and ask yourself “Which are the newest houses?
Most of the street’s homes were built in the 1920s and 1930s, in historical revival styles that were popular at the time. And two – near the intersection of Rugby Road and Bute Lane – are clearly more recent. (They were built on land subdivided from Marburg, the neighborhood’s oldest residential property.)
But that leaves one house that’s deceptively new. Which one is it? Spoiler alert: It’s the brick, Colonial Revival-style house at 3008 Rugby Road.
Guides leading neighborhood tours often stump participants with that question, says Diane Flannery, who bought the property in 2013. In fact, the house isn’t nearly as old as it might seem. It was custom-built in 2001, from a Southern Living house plan. Before that, the land was part of the adjacent property at 3004 Rugby Road.
Back in 1938, the original owners of 3004 had installed a sunken garden designed by Virginia landscape architect Charles Gillette on the present-day 3008 site, and even today, you can see steps leading from one property to the other.
In the late 1990s, a local contractor bought the parcel at 3008 and built the Colonial Revival-style house for his own use, says Susan Fisher, an associate broker with Virginia Properties, Long & Foster and a Carillon resident.
The contractor lived in the house until 2013, when Flannery bought it. Fisher was the listing agent. The property’s combination of a traditional exterior and a more contemporary floorplan attracted Flannery, as did the home’s views of the Carillon and the park.
“It’s the best of both worlds,” Flannery said. “It has all the charm of a historic home with high ceilings, great crown molding and floor-to-ceiling windows with transoms. It also has all the benefits of a home built in 2001, with lots of large closets, a garage, a wet bar and no older home electrical or roofing concerns.”
The house has 4,794 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms and 4½ baths. Standout features include an Italian marble entry with an imported red mahogany door; eight-foot-tall doors on the first level; custom alder casework throughout; and a rear courtyard.
Flannery, a Richmond native who moved back to the city after living in Atlanta for 22 years, painted the interior and replaced most of the light fixtures in the house. Flannery has no plans for major remodeling projects in the near future.
Readers interested in getting a closer look at the house are in luck. It will be featured in this year’s Historic Garden Week in Virginia, along with four other houses on Rugby Road. The event will take place on April 27.
The Council of Historic Richmond, which partners with the Garden Club of Virginia for the event, organized the walking tour for Rugby Road.
“We included 3008 Rugby Road in the tour because it’s a fabulous, newer house that has wonderful architectural appeal that fits in beautifully with our historic neighborhood,” said Fisher, a board member for Historic Richmond. “It demonstrates that a newer house can fit in and complement the architecture of an older neighborhood.”