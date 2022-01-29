3008 Rugby Road: An infill house in an historic neighborhood offers ‘the best of both worlds’

The next time you find yourself in Richmond’s Carillon neighborhood, drive down Rugby Road – a scenic two blocks of high-end properties that look out onto the Carillon Bell Tower and William Byrd Park – and ask yourself “Which are the newest houses?

Most of the street’s homes were built in the 1920s and 1930s, in historical revival styles that were popular at the time. And two – near the intersection of Rugby Road and Bute Lane – are clearly more recent. (They were built on land subdivided from Marburg, the neighborhood’s oldest residential property.)

But that leaves one house that’s deceptively new. Which one is it? Spoiler alert: It’s the brick, Colonial Revival-style house at 3008 Rugby Road.

Guides leading neighborhood tours often stump participants with that question, says Diane Flannery, who bought the property in 2013. In fact, the house isn’t nearly as old as it might seem. It was custom-built in 2001, from a Southern Living house plan. Before that, the land was part of the adjacent property at 3004 Rugby Road.