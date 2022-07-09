4902 Riverside Drive: How a modest Midcentury Ranch transformed into a Contemporary with a four-story tower

Some home makeovers are so extensive it helps to see a “before” photo to understand how much work was done. In the case of Tim Schoenman and Jeff Walker’s home, it’s almost obligatory.

If you’ve driven through the 4900 block of Riverside Drive in South Richmond, you’ve probably done a double take passing the property. It’s the steel-and-glass house sitting on the top of a hill with a four-story tower rising into the trees around it.

The tower offers 360-degree views of Riverside Drive and the Carillon, as well as winter views of the James River and the downtown skyline.

The last thing you’d guess is that the home was originally a modest, one-floor Ranch with a basement, built in 1959. In fact, the current 3,900-square-foot iteration is the antithesis of that low-slung style.

The original brick facade is visible in places, but otherwise you’d have to do a little digging to find elements of the original house.

“When we were renovating the basement, we uncovered cinderblock walls and the home’s original exterior steps,” said Schoenman, who bought the property with Walker in 2013.

By then, the transformation from Ranch to a multi-angled, steel-and-glass Contemporary was already 20 years in the past. (Richmond architects Dave Johannas and Lee Wienckowski designed the home’s radical new look in 1993.)

Schoenman and Walker, who had fallen in love with the house when they relocated from Chicago nine years ago, haven’t done much to change the home’s exterior, aside from adding windows in the kitchen and installing a dramatic stone walkway that leads down to Riverside Drive.

It’s a different story inside.

“We took the main level and the basement down to the studs,” Walker said. “It was a complete gut rehab.”

Schoenman and Walker started with the basement, a portion of which the previous owner had used as an office for his consulting firm. They converted it into an entertainment space with a bar and two bedrooms, including one with its own access to a large patio.

“The goal for the basement level was to make it more of a seamless transition downstairs – to turn it from a basement to a ‘lower level,’” Schoenman said. “We wanted a comfortable living and entertaining space.”

To achieve that, they removed an interior basement door and opened up the staircase with a set of floating stairs. They also installed sliding doors that lead out onto the patio.

The basement project took roughly six months to complete.

Schoenman and Walker next tackled the main level with a design intended to bring greater functionality and a more Modern style to the kitchen and primary bath.

“We expanded the kitchen window for a better view of the rear gardens and converted the old wood-burning fireplace to a gas one with three sides,” Schoenman said. “We also added two windows in the primary bath for more light and stole a few feet from the adjacent bedroom for an oversize shower and a soaking tub.”

That adjacent bedroom, which Schoenman and Walker use as an office, is one of two on the main level.

“Opening up both levels allowed ‘coequal’ living and entertaining spaces,” Walker said. “People tend to flow throughout the home, up and down both stairs and front and back deck/patios, rather than congregating all in one area.”

Christine Moritz, a designer with Chicago-based 2Design Group, drew up plans for the renovations, and her cabinetmakers designed the kitchen cabinets, Schoenman said. (Moritz previously helped Schoenman and Walker remodel their Chicago condo.)

Richmond-based Mark Franko Custom Building was in charge of construction.

“Mark’s team spent a year here,” Walker said.

The renovations wrapped up in 2017, and Schoenman and Walker are thrilled with the results, especially with how well the two levels work when they entertain large groups.