810 Westover Road: A Modern house in the middle of William Byrd Park goes on the market for $1,799,999

The neighborhood, which was developed in the 1910s and largely built in the 1920s, has houses designed in a variety of revival styles by some of Richmond’s most prominent architects, including Otis Asbury, Duncan Lee, Isaac Skinner and Carl Lindner Sr.

But Zingg, who cofounded the Richmond-based 7 Doors design firm, didn’t like the idea of doing something traditional. He’d already designed a Modern house for himself and his wife off Cary Street Road in the city’s West End.

And he appreciated the Modern style’s ability to dissolve the barrier between “outside” and “inside” with expansive, floor-to-ceiling spans of glass. That was especially valuable for the site on Westover Road, which faces Shields Lake in the middle of William Byrd Park.

“This house was built for the park, so you can see the park from every room,” Zingg said.

To achieve that, Zingg and Wolf’s revamped design for a Modern house called for floor-to-ceiling glass walls on the first level, and horizontal bands of glass above a low wall on the second level to enhance privacy.

Construction began in 2015, and it wrapped up in 2018. Zingg and Wolf did a lot of the work themselves.