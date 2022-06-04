912 South Gaskins Road: A Modern addition mixes old and new

Maria Lightfoot fell in love with the property the moment she saw it. The 2,800-square-foot Colonial Revival at 912 South Gaskins Road in western Henrico County was cozy and inviting, and it sat on a bucolic 2¼-acre lot that included a pond and sweeping views of meadows and old-growth trees.

“Every view was gorgeous,” she said.

Even so, she knew she’d want to make changes to the house, if she and her husband, Mark Lightfoot, bought the property. She envisioned expanding it with a substantial Modern-style addition that offered an open floorplan and lots of floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the pastoral setting.

“I said, ‘This is beautiful, and I want to live inside/outside,’” Lightfoot said. “It was my dream.”

The Modern twist wasn’t surprising. Lightfoot grew up in Midcentury Modern houses designed by her father, the Austrian-born architect Leopold Bruno Boeckl, and her own work as an interior designer favored the Modern aesthetic. The problem was finding the right architect to help bring her vision to life. “I’d planned on working with my father, but he had a stroke,” she said.

After buying the property in 2018, they hired Dan Ensminger, principal of Henrico-based Ensminger Architecture, to help bring their vision to life. “Dan understood what I wanted to build,” Lightfoot said.

Ensminger’s design for the two-story addition would add 2,000 square feet to the house, with a multipurpose room and a two-car garage on the first floor and an open living and dining area on the second.

“We added a two-story glass box onto a bucolic cottage, in essence,” Ensminger said.

A house with an unexpected history

This is not the first time the property was dramatically altered. The structure was built in the early 1800s and served as a 2½-story horse barn on a thoroughbred racehorse farm owned by John Wickham, the lawyer who defended Aaron Burr during his trial for treason. “Before that, the land was part of the Tuckahoe Plantation,” said Ralph Higgins, whose great-aunt, Ellen Harvie Smith, bought a 50-acre portion of the horse farm roughly 80 years ago.

The horse barn was unstable by the late 1940s, so Smith had all but the lower level dismantled. She stored the bricks onsite, though, so when Higgins’s sister moved to Virginia from Florida in the early 1990s, he suggested she use the bricks to build a house atop the surviving portion of the barn.

“We took the original brick and built it up 2½ stories, like the barn,” said Higgins, a landscape architect whose projects include working on the masterplan for the Innsbrook Corporate Center.

Later, Higgins’s sister added a wing onto the house that increased the property’s number of bedrooms from two to three.

Modern, but warm

Ensminger and Lightfoot spent six months tweaking the design, and it took another year to build the addition. Work wrapped up in 2020.

Today, the addition is filled with sunlight, and the views of the meadows and trees are impressive – just as Lightfoot envisioned. It’s also an interestingly aggressive blending of old and new. While the addition’s building materials are primarily Modern, Ensminger used aged bricks for some of the construction as a way to tie together the old and new.

Inside, the furnishings are eclectic, with family heirlooms, art and furniture mixed in with Modern and Contemporary pieces. Among the older items: paintings by Lightfoot’s grandfather, Herbert Boekl; a sewing machine once owned by Lightfoot’s mother; and a Biedermeier cabinet that had to be restored after the Nazis destroyed it in World War II.

“It’s Modern, but it’s warm,” Lightfoot said.

Open house

Interested in seeing the Lightfoots’ house in person? You’re in luck. Modern Richmond, a nonprofit organization that organizes tours of Modern-style residential and commercial buildings, will host a tour of the property on June 15.

“Modern Richmond’s goal is to share high-quality Modern design with the Greater Richmond community, and this house is striking,” said Mimi Sadler, an historical architect and Modern Richmond’s program director. “Dan is quite talented, and I love the way his design combines the old and the new.”

For more information, visit modernrichmond.org.