Editor’s note: This is an installment in the “Great Homes of Richmond” series.

Several years ago, as Laura Kottkamp took her daily walks through Richmond’s Hillcrest neighborhood, a low-slung, red-brick Ranch home sitting on a sunny hill often caught her eye.

She and her husband, Nathan Kottkamp, lived in a Georgian-style home in nearby Windsor Farms, but they admired Midcentury Modern design. And the Hillcrest house was a stellar example.

Among the property’s most striking architectural features were the two wings that angled off the back of the house. The design echoed some of the ones created by Cliff May, who pioneered the California Ranch home in the 1930s.

The Hillcrest house had been designed by Milton Glaser and built in 1951. Glaser, a Philadelphia native, designed battleship interiors during World War II and afterwards moved to Richmond, where he opened one of the first interior design firms in the South, according to the obituary that ran in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. (He died in 2007.)

In a 1955 article about the house that ran in a national design magazine, Glaser emphasized how important it was to engage an interior designer in the early stages of planning new construction. A designer’s goal, he argued, was to make the house as useful inside as it was beautiful outside.

It took a 2019 trip to Naples, Fla., though, to convince the Kottkamps they should buy the Hillcrest house.

“We had just been in Naples, visiting friends for a winter weekend, and we simply loved the sunlight that came in from the water,” Laura said.

As it happened, the Hillcrest home was for sale. But by the time the Kottkamps called their real estate broker, it had already been on the market for two days – an eternity even in 2019, when the housing market was just starting to turn supernova.

“This house was pretty unusual, and it was the first of its kind to come on the market in a long time,” said Chris Small, a real estate broker and president of Small & Associates. “So there was a lot of interest in it.”

The key was recognizing that interest and establishing an offer that was high enough that if the Kottkamps were outbid, they wouldn’t feel too disappointed, Small said.

“We were the 48th visit, and we were Bidder 17 on this house,” Laura said.

Despite the stiff competition, the Kottkamps landed the deal.

“They were in a position where they had to compete for it,” Small said. “They responded to that and did what they had to do to get their house.”

(Small also handled the sale of the Kottkamps’ Windsor Farms house, which sold above asking.)

After the sale closed, the Kottkamps turned their attention to home improvement projects. A huge upside: the 3,000-sqaure-foot house was well-maintained, and it retained almost all of its original features, including a striking fireplace in the living room and a den paneled in mahogany.

“We loved the fact that we didn’t see the need for any internal redesign – just a variety of upgrades to freshen it up but not alter its Midcentury Modern character or footprint,” Nathan said.

The Kottkamps’ minor changes to the interior included moving the front bathroom’s door and adding a shower to make their son’s bedroom en suite; converting a storage closet to a bathroom with a shower; and opening the wall that separated the sun porch from the kitchen.

“Everything else was cosmetic or mechanical upgrades to the kitchen and master bath,” Nathan said.

Jeremy Creasey, a Richmond-based general contractor, oversaw the renovations.

The exterior was a little more involved.

“It was a diamond in the rough,” Nathan said.

The Kottkamps had five large magnolias cut down, and they installed a terrace in the front yard.

“We’ve hosted cocktail parties there,” Nathan said.

They also installed a Japanese woodland-style garden on the shady side of the house. Richmond-based landscape designer Becky Anthony helped with the property’s overall design.

The Kottkamps were able to get their initial projects done before the Covid pandemic brought everything to a halt. Among the last was constructing a freestanding home office in the rear yard.

The couple said they’re not done yet, though. Still to come: A carport with a period-appropriate design.

“We keep changing our minds on the design, and the economy keeps changing its mind on labor, steel and lumber prices,” Laura said, with a laugh.

In the meantime, the Kottkamps are enjoying the way their new house on a hill fills with sunlight.