A hint of horror: A short tour of some of Richmond’s ‘spooky’ homes

A dilapidated mansion looms over a low-slung motel, its narrow, cast iron-crested tower silhouetted against the night sky. A boy rides his trike through a disorienting maze of empty hotel corridors. A terrified teenager retreats into a dimly lit basement and locks the door as an intruder searches the rooms above her.

In the right hands, architecture can be the stuff of horror, and filmmakers have used it to scare us since the early days of cinema. (Google “F. W. Murnau’s ‘Nosferatu’” to see how Gothic arches and staircases can enhance a vampire’s profile.) And before film, Gothic novelists of the late 18th and early 19th centuries spiked their work’s spookiness with descriptions of abandoned castles and picturesque ruins.

Spooky architecture isn’t just the stuff of fiction, though. Richmond has its own spine-tingling treats for a modern Halloween tour, even if some of the original architects didn’t actually set out to scare us.

Consider the so-called witch-hat houses in the 2900 block of Grove Avenue. Built in the early 1890s, they offer a smorgasbord of unexpected details, including Minoan Revival porch columns, Gothic Revival windows and towers whose crowns resemble...well, witch hats. Or at least they do to modern eyes.

“In fact, they were meant to evoke French chateaux,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “They had nothing to do with horror, and they wouldn’t have scared people in the 1890s. In fact, the pointed caps would have looked very French to them and the architects who designed them.”

The same is true of several historic properties on West Franklin Street, which was Richmond’s most prestigious residential street for much of the 19th century. Gargoyles might frighten us today, for example, but ones like those on the tower at 826-828 West Franklin Street were seen on some of the most high-style Richardsonian Romanesque houses of the 1890s. And the three witches that enliven the fireback in the Milhiser House’s living hall at 916 West Franklin Street are actually a reference to William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”

The bearded face carved into the east side of the tower at 1000 West Franklin Street is a little more mysterious. Is he possibly a Green Man? The historic figure, which often depicts a bearded man made of – or surrounded by – foliage, was a common carving in English churches during the Middle Ages. But without definitive evidence, the carving on West Franklin Street remains merely intriguing. (No matter what the designer’s original intent was, the figure’s aggressive sneer is a little unsettling.)

Regardless, the Middle Ages greatly influenced 19th century architecture, which saw the rise of the Gothic Revival and ended with Richardsonian Romanesque – both of which drew on Medieval forms. And 19th century stonemasons and architects often emulated the era with gargoyles and carvings of fantastical beasts.

“The 18th century was the Age of Reason, and architecture was academic, bookish and very rational,” Novelli said. “In the 20th century, you have Modernism, which was about form and function and the abstraction of form. But the 19th century was the Romantic era, when rationalism took a backseat, and the arts sought to evoke a strong mood or emotion.”

Pointedly, horror was one of those emotions, even if it didn’t take the shape of witch-hat towers.

So what about bonafide haunted houses? Richmond certainly has its stories. The ghost of a girl who died after falling down the stairs of the Bolling Haxall House (1858) at 211 East Franklin Street is said to haunt the property, for instance.

And a Civil War-era ghost is said to prowl the area around the 19th century house at 6321 Monument Avenue in western Henrico County. (A local article published in 1994 reported that a former owner of the house once hosted a radio broadcast there on Halloween.)

But if you’re looking for verifiable proof that someone once felt scared enough to take prophylactic action against the supernatural, you might consider a visit to Agecroft Hall in Richmond’s Windsor Farms neighborhood.

The 16th century building, which originally stood in Lancashire, England, was disassembled and shipped to Richmond in 1926. After serving as a private residence, it became an historic house museum in 1969. But until 2016, no one noticed the apotropaic mark, also known as a witch mark, carved into the paneling near the great parlor’s fireplace.

The symbol was meant to ward off evil spirits and witches, and homeowners relied on them in the 15th and 16th centuries. (It was a superstitious era. King James I even wrote a treatise on demonology.)

“They were often carved near windows, doors or fireplaces,” which were especially vulnerable to spectral intrusions, said Anne Kenny-Urban, executive director of Agecroft Hall & Gardens. “They disappeared in the Age of Reason.”

The apotropaic mark at Agecroft resembles a daisy wheel – one of the more commonly found patterns.

“It was hiding in plain sight,” Kenny-Urban said. “Six years ago, we had a dendrochronologist looking at some of our panel paintings to date them. He was walking through the great parlor and said, ‘You know what you’ve got here?’ It was very exciting to find something new about a house we thought we knew well.”

It could take a visitor a little while to find the mark on their own, but Kenny-Urban said Agecroft’s tour guides would be glad to point it out.