GrayPark: Three new townhomes near Byrd Park are adding to the city’s growing Modern inventory

Sullivan describes Parks’ design as Bauhaus- and Cubist-inspired.

“It turns the site’s unusual shape into an asset,” he said. “Form follows function.”

The townhomes’ interiors will feature open floorplans with high ceilings, large bedrooms and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The development will also have off-street parking.

“It’s very open and livable,” Parks said. “It’s how people live today.”

In addition to designing the townhomes, Parks is also serving as the infill community’s developer.

“Sometimes we work with a developer, and sometimes we don’t,” Parks said. “This one’s a very small project compared to what we normally do, so it was simpler to do it myself.”

Construction on the three townhomes is underway, with the framing and plumbing finished. Work on the exterior brick and cladding as well as electrical systems is ramping up.

Sizes for the three townhomes will range from 1,726 to 1,816 square feet.