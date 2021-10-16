Hill Top Condominiums: A former dining and social club in Church Hill finds new life

Dinner services may have ended for Church Hill’s 2300 Club, but the four Italianate townhomes that housed it are getting a fresh start. Catherine Branch, who along with her sister inherited the property at 2218 East Grace Street, has converted the four buildings to eight luxury condominiums called Hill Top.
The buildings are listed as contributing structures to the St. John’s Church Historic District on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. The eight units went on the market this month.
From outside, it’s hard to tell if anything has changed with the buildings. The front elevations have been mostly untouched, for example. And large-scale modifications on the interiors focused chiefly on dividing the buildings’ first level into four units. Smaller changes included enhancing sound dampening within the units, repairing and relining seven chimney flues, and running gas lines to seven fireplaces.
“The rear two units have gas lines adjacent to them so that gas fireplaces can be added if buyers want to add a fireplace,” said David Branch, Catherine’s husband and an attorney who helped her with the project.
The changes behind the buildings are more noticeable. The Branches added a large gazebo to the rear terrace, along with eight bicycle storage units. The gazebo has two fire pit tables, electrical outlets, wifi, and seating for 16 people.
“The large rear terrace gives the property outdoor space that is unique to apartment buildings or other condominium buildings in Church Hill,” David Branch said. “There simply isn't anything like it in Church Hill.”
A varied history
The condo conversion is the latest turn for a group of buildings that have served different functions since their construction sometime in the early- to mid-1870s. Without a building permit on record, the construction date is based partly on historic maps of the area and the building’s architectural features.
“The simplicity of the Italianate exteriors and the unusual brick point to their being built in the early postbellum period,” said Kim Chen, senior manager of Richmond’s department of economic development. “Most of the brick on Church Hill’s earliest homes is a deep red, and the early Victorians are brownish red. But the brick on these four townhomes is a nice, soft salmon.”
The townhomes, which were among the first built on the block, were part of a citywide boom that began around 1870 as industries came back after the Civil War and people moved to the city for work.
They likely became boarding houses before local preservationist Doug Fleet bought and renovated them in 1972. That same year, the 2300 Club moved into the four properties from its former location at 2300 East Broad Street.
The club occupied the first floor, with newly constructed doorways connecting the separate spaces. The second floor had four apartments. The renovations were sensitive to architectural features. “As simple as the exteriors are, the interiors are rather ornate with marble mantels and nicely detailed staircases, woodwork and plasterwork,” Chen said.
As it turned out, opening a dinner and social club on the site was well-timed. Back then, serving liquor by the drink was illegal in Virginia, and Church Hill didn’t have many restaurant options. “It really filled a big gap in the neighborhood,” said Chen, who joined the club with her husband, architect Lee Chen, in the early 1990s.
Catherine Branch’s father, W. Murray Bayliss, bought the buildings from Fleet in 1995 and owned them until his death in 2013. By then, club membership had declined as restaurant options in Church Hill expanded, and the club’s members decided to shut it down.
“Catherine managed the club for 3 years, from 2014 to 2017, in an effort to make one last effort to keep the club in business,” David Branch said. Ultimately, though, the Branches decided to convert the building to condos.
“We believe that the property will hold its value better as condos,” David Branch said.
Unit stats
Sizes for the eight condos range from 615 to 981 square feet.
“Each unit has its own unique floorplan, and buyers have the opportunity to select finishes in the baths and kitchens,” said Betsy Dotterer, a real estate agent with Joyner Fine Properties and Hill Top’s listing agent.
Prices range from $319,000 to $435,000.
“The monthly HOA fee is $270, and it covers all exterior maintenance and use of the common areas,” Dotterer said.
Dotterer says she expects the units to sell quickly.
“This is a rare opportunity to buy a luxury condo in a historic building that has been thoughtfully renovated in the heart of Church Hill,” she said. “It’s steps away from St. John’s Church, Hill Cafe and Proper Pie.”
Great Richmond Homes on the Market
Note to readers: This is an installment in an occasional series.