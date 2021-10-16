Hill Top Condominiums: A former dining and social club in Church Hill finds new life

Dinner services may have ended for Church Hill’s 2300 Club, but the four Italianate townhomes that housed it are getting a fresh start. Catherine Branch, who along with her sister inherited the property at 2218 East Grace Street, has converted the four buildings to eight luxury condominiums called Hill Top.

The buildings are listed as contributing structures to the St. John’s Church Historic District on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. The eight units went on the market this month.

From outside, it’s hard to tell if anything has changed with the buildings. The front elevations have been mostly untouched, for example. And large-scale modifications on the interiors focused chiefly on dividing the buildings’ first level into four units. Smaller changes included enhancing sound dampening within the units, repairing and relining seven chimney flues, and running gas lines to seven fireplaces.

“The rear two units have gas lines adjacent to them so that gas fireplaces can be added if buyers want to add a fireplace,” said David Branch, Catherine’s husband and an attorney who helped her with the project.