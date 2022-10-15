Lauradell: Sales open in the last section to be built in this Ashland low-maintenance community

Homebuyers looking for a low-maintenance community that offers a rural setting with city conveniences are in luck. Sales have opened in the final section of Lauradell, a fast-growing development in Ashland. The section, which covers more than four acres, brings 20 cottage-style homes to a community that broke ground two years ago.

Lauradell, located on the western edge of Ashland near the intersection of State Route 54 and Chapman Street, is based on a New Urbanist model that focuses on walkability and a traditional neighborhood structure, as well as a mixture of housing types and designs.

Henrico County-based Markel | Eagle Partners purchased the 52.4-acre parcel of farmland for the community in May 2018, and the company has been Lauradell’s land developer. Eagle Construction of VA, Markel’s sister company, has built the majority of homes, and it will be the sole builder in the final section. (Hanover-based RCI Builders has six lots in the community.)

Home construction is nearly finished in Lauradell’s previous two sections, which will have 128 homes when completed.

“We are finishing up the last set of Manchester duplexes in Section 1, and there are 17 ‘showcase home’ and to-be-built opportunities available in Section 2,” said Bruce James, Eagle’s sales consultant for Lauradell.

Other projects that are underway include a pocket park and new streetlights, and work on the community’s ‘gathering barn’ was recently completed. Lauradell is the second community Eagle has developed in Ashland. The other, Lankford’s Crossing, has only one house left on the market.

“We are building a ‘Savannah’ showcase home at Lankford’s,” James said. “All of the options have been chosen by our very talented design team, and the lucky buyer will be able to move in by Halloween.”

Home stats and sales

Home construction in Lauradell’s final section began two weeks ago. Architectural styles will include Traditional, Craftsman, Arts and Crafts and Folk Victorian. Floorplans include options for first-floor and second-floor primary bedroom suites. Home sizes range from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet, and base prices range from $439,900 to $517,000.

“Sales have been consistent, and we’ve had high-quality traffic,” James said. “Buyers are well informed and have a good idea of what’s most important to them and what they want to invest.”

The community’s location and its lifestyle are major attractions for homebuyers, James said.