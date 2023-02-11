Editor’s note: This is an installment in the occasional series, “Interior Designers at Home.”

A few years ago, Lili O’Brien wanted to build an addition on the back of her West Avenue house in Richmond’s Fan District. But she faced an obstacle. Branches of her next-door neighbor’s tree reached into the space she needed for the addition, and she knew how much the neighbor – an avid gardener – loved the tree. So she held off.

Later, she learned that her neighbor was about to put the house on the market.

“I was sad to hear they were leaving, but I said I guess now I could add on,” said O’Brien, an interior designer and cofounder of O’Brien & Muse. “My business partner said, ‘Or you could buy the house.’”

It was an “aha” moment.

O’Brien and her husband, Sean O’Brien, made a successful offer on the 4,000-square-foot house – a Queen Anne built in 1905 – and moved in two years ago.

In one key way, it was a big move because the family gained the space an addition would have brought to their old house.

“We got an extra bedroom for our two boys, and my husband now has an office,” O’Brien said.

On the other hand, the move didn’t change the layout much since the two houses have similar floorplans.

“This looks a lot like what it was next door,” O’Brien said.

Since the house was in exceptional condition when they bought it, the O’Briens have limited their renovation projects to the kitchen and the bathrooms. O’Brien and her business partner, Leigh Anne Muse, collaborated on many of the design choices in the house.

The two share a long history. They founded their interior design business 18 years ago, after working together at Richmond-based Robert Rentz Interior Design for a decade. And for the first seven years of O’Brien & Muse, they worked out of a basement office in O’Brien’s former home.

The furnishings in O’Brien’s new home are a comfortable and eclectic mix of antiques and contemporary pieces that convey a relaxed but curated vibe.

“It’s sort of an evolution of things collected and things traded in and out and moved around,” O’Brien said. “Some of these things we’ve had for 30 years. And some things lend themselves to the house’s proportions. First, the ceilings dictate some need for height. And the spaces are pretty gracious. It’s more efficient to have fewer, bigger things.”

Among the standout antiques are the walnut sideboard in the dining room and the eye-catching grandfather clock and 18th-century French chest of drawers in the entry hall. O’Brien has hung antique and contemporary fine art throughout.

Designing for clients has its advantages. “Trying on different styles and bringing them to life for a client is one of the great joys of being a designer,” O’Brien said. “It’s satisfying because you’re using your design muscle. There are so many ways to get it right.”

But designing for her own home has given O’Brien room to experiment.

“This is the place you can do anything you want,” she said.

On tour

Want to see O’Brien’s finished project in person? You’re in luck. The house will be one of six West Avenue houses featured during Historic Garden Week in Virginia. The Council of Historic Richmond, which partners with the Garden Club of Virginia for the event, organized the walking tour of West Avenue.