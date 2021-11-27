Marburg: From a planned demolition to a stage for chamber music

When Nathan “Nate” Bick and Ingrid Keller decided earlier this year to buy the Marburg property in Richmond’s Carillon neighborhood, they had no idea how close it had come to demolition. They were simply looking for an attractive property.

“When we lived in the Fan District, Nate used to jog by the house, and he loved it,” Keller said.

Marburg, a 3,261-square-foot Victorian house with four bedrooms, two full baths and two half-baths, is located near the intersection of Rugby Road and Bute Lane.

Bick and Keller weren’t just shopping for a new home for their family, though. They were also looking for a space where they could host musical performances. The couple had met while studying music at Indiana University, and they had hosted small events in their previous homes.

“It’s what we love the most about making music,” Bick said.

Keller is a concert pianist and faculty member at the University of Richmond, and Bick is senior major gift officer in Virginia Commonwealth University’s MedHealth development office.