One Monument Avenue: A luxury condo building with a surprising history

Today, the elegant, Classical Revival-style building at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond’s Fan District is a luxury condominium development called One Monument Avenue. It has a doorman and the amenities you’d expect in a well-appointed collection of luxury condos.
For nearly 90 years, though, the six-story building served a strikingly different purpose as Stuart Circle Hospital. It was the first secular, institutional building on Monument Avenue, and it had some surprisingly modern features, including an open rooftop garden with a pergola, as well as a solarium where patients could convalesce in sunlight.
The design reflected the then-popular belief “that fresh air and sunlight helps to cure most illnesses,” said Mimi Sadler, an historical architect and founder of Sadler & Whitehead Architects PLC. “It’s a remarkably handsome building, and it’s a much more expressive design than you’d expect with a hospital.”
So how did a hospital turn into luxury condos?
The building’s beginnings
By the time Virginia native Charles M. Robinson began designing Stuart Circle Hospital in 1912, he’d been working in Richmond for six years, and his firm was hitting its stride.
He’d been appointed to be the supervising architect for the city’s public schools in 1910 (a post he would hold until 1929), and he would soon become one of the city’s most prominent architects of public buildings.
Among his public school designs are Thomas Jefferson High School (1929), Highland Park Public School (1909, converted into Brookland Park Plaza, an apartment complex for senior citizens), and John B. Cary School (1912, now Winthrop Manor, an assisted living facility). All three buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Robinson also collaborated with Marcellus Wright Sr. on the design for the Altria Theater (formerly known as The Mosque), a Moorish Revival-style theater completed in 1927.
“He was one of the most capable and prolific architects of his time, and he had a remarkable role in public service,” Sadler said.
At first glance, Robinson’s design for Stuart Circle Hospital – commissioned by a consortium of local doctors – might not seem as aggressively eye-catching as his work on, say, Highland Park Public School.
But the rhythms Robinson established with the front entry’s projecting bay and the oversized windows and keystones on the first level are sophisticated, and the use of paired, oversized brackets and a large, modillioned cornice at the top of the building is bold, Sadler says.
Robinson’s work to integrate the building into its prominent site on Stuart Circle is also striking.
“It approaches the circle with a convex form, which increases the intimacy because it presses you into the circle,” Sadler said. “The building responds to the circle in an interesting way, and it also echoes the convex massing of the First English Lutheran Church across the street from it.”
Robinson designed the church in 1911, and its massive stone exterior contrasts with the hospital’s use of smooth, rusticated stone on the first level and red brick on the upper levels.
“Robinson was about 45 years old when he designed the hospital, and it’s the work of a mature architect,” Sadler said.
The hospital met with early success, and Robinson designed an addition to the hospital that ran south along Lombardy Street in 1919.
“It was the most successful private hospital of its time, and it was one of the city’s few institutions that prospered in the Great Depression,” Sadler said.
A more austere addition was added along West Franklin Street in 1954, 22 years after Robinson’s death.
In 1943, the roof garden and solarium gave way to more patient rooms, as the hospital grew.
Then, in 2001, the hospital underwent its first significant repurposing, when developers bought the building and converted it into the mixed-use One Monument Avenue complex. It had 34 luxury apartments, as well as 30,000 square feet of office space.
Richmond-based Commonwealth Architects oversaw the adaptive reuse project.
The building today
In 2018, the building underwent another change when RICdl1 LLC, a New York development company, bought the building and converted the apartments to condos. The original portion of the building has 24 units. The 1954 addition has 10 units, including a sixth-floor penthouse with a private rooftop terrace.
The units range in size from 1,442 to 2,206 square feet. Prices range from $335,000 to $775,000.
The building still has office space, which is fully leased.
One Monument Avenue’s amenities include a fitness center, two gated courtyards and a rooftop terrace overlooking Monument Avenue, as well as doorman service and two covered parking spaces per unit.
The units went on the market in late 2018, with David Feibish and Lacy Williams as the listing agents. Feibish and Williams are associate brokers with Joyner Fine Properties.
“Sales have gone very well, with 28 of the 34 units sold,” Williams said.
Williams and Feibish say the building’s location, amenities and its offer of a luxurious, urban lifestyle are driving the sales.
It’s a lifestyle that is “modern and classic, active and relaxed, with the convenience of all that the city has to offer,” Feibish said.