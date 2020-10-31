One Monument Avenue: A luxury condo building with a surprising history

He’d been appointed to be the supervising architect for the city’s public schools in 1910 (a post he would hold until 1929), and he would soon become one of the city’s most prominent architects of public buildings.

Among his public school designs are Thomas Jefferson High School (1929), Highland Park Public School (1909, converted into Brookland Park Plaza, an apartment complex for senior citizens), and John B. Cary School (1912, now Winthrop Manor, an assisted living facility). All three buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.

Robinson also collaborated with Marcellus Wright Sr. on the design for the Altria Theater (formerly known as The Mosque), a Moorish Revival-style theater completed in 1927.

“He was one of the most capable and prolific architects of his time, and he had a remarkable role in public service,” Sadler said.

At first glance, Robinson’s design for Stuart Circle Hospital – commissioned by a consortium of local doctors – might not seem as aggressively eye-catching as his work on, say, Highland Park Public School.