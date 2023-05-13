When Jim and Rebecca Wetherly decided to move back to Richmond after 30 years in Alexandria, they were hoping they could buy a home designed by her grandfather, Andrew Kidwell Sr.

Kidwell had been active in Richmond as a designer and builder from the early 1930s to 1967, and he designed homes in several of the city’s most sought-after communities, including Willway Gardens, Hampton Gardens and Tuckahoe Terrace. Later in his career, as homebuyers looked to the suburbs, he designed homes in Henrico County’s River Road corridor as well as in the Manakin Farms community in Goochland County.

Kidwell, who worked in both the Colonial Revival and Midcentury Modern styles, also designed significant commercial projects, including the River Road Shopping Center in western Henrico.

Given the sheer scale of his output, you might think it would be easy to find one of his homes on the market. But even back in 2020, when the Wetherlys began house-hunting, inventory was tight, and they couldn’t find a suitable match.

So they decided to do the next best thing: Build a new house in the Kidwell style. But they needed to find the perfect community for it.

After visiting several new-construction developments, the Wetherlys bought a 0.8-acre home site in Tuckahoe Creek, a small, custom-built community in eastern Goochland. (When it’s finished, the development will have 47 homes.) The community’s mature landscape, large plots and convenient access to State Route 288 appealed to the couple.

And the fact that it has a stone gatehouse at the entry seemed especially auspicious.

“My grandfather loved grand entranceways as they introduce you to a neighborhood,” Rebecca said, noting that the bus stop for her childhood neighborhood – Manakin Farms – was housed in an entry gatehouse designed by the senior Kidwell.

To help them bring their ambitious plan to life, the Wetherlys hired Mark White, a Richmond-based architect with an apt pedigree: He apprenticed under Stuart Turner, who apprenticed under Kidwell himself.

“Mark had a keen appreciation and a working knowledge of Kidwell’s design and influence,” Rebecca said.

The Wetherlys worked with White on the design for nine months, eventually emerging with a plan that mixes elements of Colonial and European revival styles, reflecting both the predominant style during Kidwell’s career as well as the European styles he studied abroad as a young designer.

“The idea of incorporating aspects of an Andrew Kidwell-designed home was always top of mind,” Rebecca said. “We wanted to lean into things I knew he loved, including gabled roofs, front porches, interior exposed beams, wide molding and millwork and fireplaces.”

Kidwell’s influence is especially pronounced in the design for the property’s pool house, which projects a classically informed, understated elegance.

Goochland-based Steve Thompson began building the home in August 2021, and the Wetherlys moved in a year later. Near the end of construction, Rebecca and the Wetherlys’ two children, Sarah and James, wrote their names on rafters in the house, just as the senior Kidwell often did with his projects.

The Wetherlys’ kids weren’t the only family members to leave an impression on the house. Rebecca’s sister-in-law, Holly Kidwell – an interior designer and principal of Holly Kidwell Interiors – designed the interiors.

“Her interior design and selection of moldings, fireplace fabrications, woodwork, custom cabinetry, furniture and accessories also took influence from my grandfather and his late wife and interior designer, Jean Kidwell,” Rebecca said.

In addition, the window treatments came from MannKidwell Interior Window Treatments, the company that Rebecca’s brother – Andrew Kidwell III – took over from his parents in 1997.