The Blanton House: A Colonial Revival mansion designed by an architect ‘who didn’t color inside the lines’

The next time you drive down Richmond’s Blanton Avenue near the city reservoir, look for the house that sits on a large lot near the tennis courts. You can’t miss it. Because it’s on the edge of William Byrd Park, it’s one of the few buildings in the immediate area.

Even on a crowded street, though, the property would probably stand out. The large, brick Colonial Revival-style house sports prominent dormers, handsome corbelled chimneys and a deep porch supported by Doric columns.

It has a heft that suggests it’s been there for a long, long time. But if you had a time travel machine and used it to visit the site between, say, 1905 and 1920, you’d see a very different house on the site.

The property owner, Herbert Brown, had built a vernacular farmhouse there circa 1900. But as his florist business – Mann & Brown – prospered, he decided to move the house to a nearby lot and replace it with a larger residence.

The original farmhouse “became the home of the business’s greenhouse manager,” said Elizabeth O’Leary, former associate curator of American art for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and a Carillon resident who has done extensive research on the neighborhood.

She added: “For decades, the acreage around it was populated with several large commercial greenhouses.”

(If you’re interested in seeing how that original farmhouse held up, it’s still standing at 822 Walpole Street.)

Brown hired renowned architect D. Wiley Anderson to design the new house.

Anderson had moved from his native Albemarle County in 1888 to begin his architectural training in Richmond, and many of his early projects had drawn on the picturesque Italianate, Gothic Revival, Queen Anne and Richardsonian Romanesque styles that had been popular in the late 19th century. Among his Victorian-era standouts is Holly Lawn, the Queen Anne mansion at 4015 Hermitage Road in the city’s North Side.

Architectural tastes shifted at the turn of the century, though, as the Colonial Revival began to dominate the national landscape. The asymmetrical, picturesque forms of the Victorian years gave way to symmetrical, red-brick façades with white-columned porches, dormers and classical detailing around front entrances.

Anderson adapted to the new aesthetic, and he became known for his substantial Colonial Revival designs for some of Richmond’s most prominent residents. The house he designed for Brown “is clearly Colonial Revival, but Anderson didn’t approach his projects with an academic mindset,” said Mimi Sadler, an historical architect and founder of Sadler & Whitehead Architects PLC.

The combination of window styles in the dormers is distinctive, for example.

“Flanking an arched, Palladian-style window with diamond-pane windows is unusual,” Sadler said. “Diamond-pane sashes have nothing to do with the Colonial Revival. Likewise, the house’s deep eaves, which I associate with Mediterranean Revival, are not characteristic of the Colonial Revival.”

And while Brown’s house is more restrained than some other Anderson designs, the architect still embellished it with large-scale elements such as elliptical fanlights over the tri-partite first-floor windows and cast-stone sills and cast-stone lintels with simulated keystones on the second-floor windows.

Inside the house, Anderson installed a Victorian stained-glass window with a wreath of flowers – “appropriate for a florist,” Sadler said. “But Anderson didn’t color inside the lines.”

Brown and his family lived in the house until his death in 1941. Seven years later, his heirs sold the property “to a central committee of local American Legion posts to serve as their Richmond headquarters and clubhouse,” O’Leary said.

The City of Richmond purchased the building in 1957, and it has served a variety of functions.

“It was used sequentially as the Park School for students with learning disabilities, the Park Program for pregnant teenagers, a public school teacher training center, the Intercultural Training Center for the Humanities and an annex for John B. Cary Elementary School,” O’Leary said. “Since 1990, it has served as administrative offices for Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.”

Today, the property is known as the Blanton House.

“It recently underwent a renovation, but the interior is still largely intact, which is remarkable,” Sadler said. “Almost all the wood doors and the original mantels are preserved with a stained finish, and the glazed-tile fireplace surrounds are intact.”