The Branch House: Work advances on one of the Fan District’s larger green spaces

The garden that never was, is about to become a reality.

There are a lot of impressive things about Richmond’s Branch House. At 27,000 square feet, it is so massive that even locals occasionally mistake it for an institutional structure. But while its rear yard spans over a half acre, it never had the sort of manicured garden you’d expect for such a prominent property.

The house is now The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, and its grounds are open to the public during museum hours. The Fan Townhouse and Garden Club has taken on the task of improving the rear yard, raising money to transform it into a green space for the neighborhood.

So far, it has contributed more than $30,000 to improve the garden and add benches. Work has included trimming healthy trees and removing dead ones, as well as planting perennials around the borders.

The club, which has 45 members, all of whom live in the Fan, is hosting another fund raiser May 19.

“Different things are donated and bid on, such as dinner parties, cocktail parties, weekends at members’ beach or mountain houses, paintings, decorative arts and a vast array of other things members want to donate,” said Jean Longest, a real estate agent with Long & Foster and a club member.

The Tudor Revival-style house, which covers half a city block at 2501 Monument Avenue, was designed by John Russell Pope and built in 1919 for John Kerr Branch, a wealthy financier who traveled extensively and divided his time between three properties, including an estate in New York and a villa in Italy.

Branch and his family typically only spent the winter months in Richmond, so they never designed or installed a substantial garden at the property. After the property became office space for a variety of companies beginning in 1952, the rear yard languished.

Dave Gerstenmaier, founder and senior partner of Richmond-based HG Design Studio, designed the new garden. “That space had a lot of good bones with big, beautiful trees, and the main thing was to respect them and work around the plantings that were in good shape,” Gerstenmaier said.

Gerstenmaier, who did the design for free, focused on adding evergreens and perennials along the garden’s boundaries. “We kept the large central space open for events,” he said.

The club’s donations allowed the museum to hire professionals to install the benches and undertake the larger elements of the project, but the museum also hosts garden cleanup days, with volunteers helping with weeding, pruning and planting projects.

“My first volunteer garden day was in the middle of the pandemic, and it was one of the first opportunities to get out and socialize safely,” said Heather Ernst, the museum’s deputy director. “We had 30 or 40 volunteers show up. I’d like to have them twice a year.”

In addition to improving the garden, the volunteer events also might draw more attention to a green space that Gerstenmaier suggested is a hidden gem. “The great thing about this space is that you can be out-and-about in the Fan and slip into this garden,” Gerstenmaier. “It really is a beautiful and wonderful asset for the community.”

The appeal isn’t just aesthetic, either. “Walkability is the most important part of why the Fan has done so well” in the real estate market, Longest said. “Having destinations like parks you can walk to is very important because they add a layer of nature to the urban hardscape that is refreshing and necessary.”