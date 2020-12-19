The Charles M. Robinson House: The renovation of a prominent architect’s home nears completion

Page Edgerton wasn’t actively house-hunting when she attended an open-house event back in 2013. It was more a matter of curiosity about the house, which is located at 2901 Grove Avenue, a few blocks from where she lived.
She’d never really paid attention to the house, she says, and she didn’t know it had been designed by Charles M. Robinson, a prolific architect who lived there until 1920.
It’s one of four stone houses on the block, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Robinson-designed house was built later than the others, though. It’s also distinct from them architecturally.
The other houses had been built in the 1890s as part of a then-rural subdivision called Home Place, and their strikingly exotic features include “witch-hat” towers and – on two of the houses – Minoan Revival columns.
The witch-hat houses demand a double take when you pass them the first time.
By contrast, Robinson’s house was built circa 1912 in the first wave of significant construction in what is now the Museum District. And it exudes majestic simplicity.
“It’s a 5,500-square-foot granite cube with deep, carved brackets and a hipped, terra-cotta roof, which is echoed by the hipped roofs on the dormer and front porch,” said Mimi Sadler, an historical architect and founder of Sadler & Whitehead Architects PLC. “A giant arch frames the entry to the porch. It’s literally massive – I think of it as Craftsman on steroids.”
When Edgerton stepped into the home during the open-house event, she was mesmerized.
“I walked in the front door and said, ‘Oh, my,’” she recalled. “The proportions are amazing.”
The standout on the first level of the house is the living room, which measures 15 feet by 45 feet and features an Arts and Crafts-style fireplace with a stained-glass window above it and built-in bookcases on either side.
“In the country, we’d call it a three-square living room because you could get three squares for dancing in it,” Edgerton said, with a laugh.
Looking back, Edgerton says she was so struck by the interior that she was initially blind to the house’s condition. The roof leaked, the plaster walls were crumbling, and linoleum covered the first level’s original oak floors, which have mahogany inlay.
But the foundation, she was quick to observe, was crack-free.
She bought the house and began what ended up being a major, multi-year renovation.
A prominent and busy architect at home
Robinson, a Virginia native, opened an architectural firm in Richmond in 1906, after finding success in Pennsylvania. Four years later, he became the supervising architect for the city’s public schools (a post he would hold until 1929), and he soon became one of the city’s most prominent architects of public buildings.
Among his public school designs are Thomas Jefferson High School (1929), Highland Park Public School (1909, converted into Brookland Park Plaza, an apartment complex for senior citizens), and John B. Cary School (1912, now Winthrop Manor, an assisted living facility). All three buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Robinson also collaborated with Marcellus Wright Sr. on the design for the Altria Theater (formerly known as The Mosque), a Moorish Revival-style theater completed in 1927.
Robinson began designing the house at 2901 Grove Avenue in 1910, the year he became the supervising architect for the city’s schools.
“The drawings for the house look like they were done quickly because he had so much on the boards,” Sadler said. “The drawings are dated 1910, and all records suggest it was completed in 1912.”
Despite the house’s lack of ornament, it’s a remarkably gracious house, built to accommodate a family, Sadler says. And it has some features in common with Robinson’s larger projects of the period.
“The buildings he designed for James Madison University around this time are all stone-clad like his house, and his design for the William Fox Elementary School in the Fan District has round-arched, stone entries at the front and sides, as well as massive hipped roofs and brackets,” Sadler said.
She added: “I think he took the architectural vocabulary he used on his school projects and scaled it down to build a very accommodating house for his family with an office in the back.”
Among the house’s more remarkable features are stained-glass windows throughout the house, the elevator in the center hall and the large, square bathtub in Robinson’s private bathroom.
“The expansive living room is really the piece de resistance with bookshelves flanking the fireplace,” Sadler said. “The stained glass above the mantel is unique because it penetrates the chimney.”
Robinson and his family lived in the house until 1920, when they moved to North Side’s Laburnum Court, which he had designed with landscape architect Charles Gillette.
Robinson moved to his farm in Tidewater in 1926, although he remained active in his firm’s projects. He died in a Norfolk hospital in 1932.
The renovation
Edgerton’s renovation of Robinson’s house began with the roof, and from there she moved onto repairing the plaster walls and exposing and restoring the wooden floors. (While the first level has oak flooring, the second and third levels are maple.)
It was a slow process, at times. Workers spent two full days removing white paint from the fireplace tiles in the living room, for example. Beneath the paint were green Arts and Crafts tiles.
Edgerton moved into the house in 2017, but she’s not finished with the renovation yet.
“I have smaller projects to come,” she said.
Among them: Buying a pool table for the third level, where Robinson would gather with friends to play snooker.
“I love this house, and I’m determined to bring it back to life,” Edgerton said.