The Charles M. Robinson House: The renovation of a prominent architect’s home nears completion

Page Edgerton wasn’t actively house-hunting when she attended an open-house event back in 2013. It was more a matter of curiosity about the house, which is located at 2901 Grove Avenue, a few blocks from where she lived.

She’d never really paid attention to the house, she says, and she didn’t know it had been designed by Charles M. Robinson, a prolific architect who lived there until 1920.

It’s one of four stone houses on the block, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Robinson-designed house was built later than the others, though. It’s also distinct from them architecturally.

The other houses had been built in the 1890s as part of a then-rural subdivision called Home Place, and their strikingly exotic features include “witch-hat” towers and – on two of the houses – Minoan Revival columns.

The witch-hat houses demand a double take when you pass them the first time.

By contrast, Robinson’s house was built circa 1912 in the first wave of significant construction in what is now the Museum District. And it exudes majestic simplicity.