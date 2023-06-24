Imagine you’ve bought a standout house on Richmond’s grandest residential street. You might change a few paint colors, but really what’s not to love, right? It was a little more complicated 124 years ago, when Spottswood Dabney Crenshaw and Anne Clay Crenshaw bought the three-story, Italianate-style house at 919 West Franklin St.

The street had been the city’s premier residential thoroughfare for the second half of the 19th century, and the Crenshaws’ block featured a mix of well-established and newly fashionable architectural styles.

In the late 1880s, for example, Lewis Ginter – Richmond’s wealthiest resident – built the city’s first large-scale, fully developed residential example of the Richardsonian Romanesque style.

By contrast, the Italianate style was enjoying a Renaissance, of sorts.

“The Italianate style originally rose to prominence in the 1850s but remained popular after the Civil War as the style of choice for Richmond’s millionaires in the early 1880s,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “It was popular with builders into the 1890s.”

The house at 919 West Franklin St. was built in 1891, and by the time the Crenshaws bought it eight years later, architectural tastes were starting to turn toward classical styles and more academically correct treatments. So in 1903, they hired Richmond-based Noland & Baskervill to remodel the house with an eye toward adding classical details.

The firm, which William C. Noland and Henry Baskervill founded in 1897, was enjoying steady work, and its reputation was on the rise. Among its most significant projects at the time was serving as one of three Virginia architectural firms – and the only one from Richmond – selected to undertake the 1904-1906 renovation and expansion of the Virginia State Capitol.

Noland & Baskervill also took on smaller residential remodels, and the Crenshaws weren’t alone in asking the firm to freshen up their house. Ashton Starke, who owned the Gothic Revival-influenced house at 915 West Franklin St., hired the firm for a renovation in 1902.

For the exterior of the Crenshaw house, Noland (the firm’s lead designer) drew up plans for a classical porch with Greek Doric columns and a new copper cornice with classical details.

“Noland would’ve wanted to impress with his knowledge of classical design, which was in keeping with current trends,” Novelli said. “The new approach to design stressed stylistic purity, academic correctness and, above all, a return to the classical tradition.”

Inside, Noland gave the dining room an elegant, classical makeover, with fluted pilasters, raised paneling and a striking view of a new leaded-glass Palladian window framed by a wide, Georgian-style arched opening.

“The view of that window was the highlight of the interior,” Novelli said.

Noland also converted the rear porch into a gentlemen’s smoking room with large, leaded-glass windows and a stained-glass skylight that nearly filled the ceiling. The Crenshaw’s update reflected high society’s new enthusiasm for classicism, but it wasn’t a wholesale gutting.

“They kept the best of the old,” Novelli said. “They recognized quality when they saw it.”

Among the features that survived the update were the entrance hall, with its dark-stained woodwork, and the Aesthetic Movement fireplace mantels with their colorful, glazed art tiles.

Work on the remodel wrapped up in 1904.

Five years later, the house played an historically significant role when Anne Clay Crenshaw hosted the first two organizational meetings to create what became the Equal Suffrage League of Virginia.

“The first meeting, on 20 November, was held at four o’clock in the front parlor of her house,” said Ray Bonis, a local historian and manager of The Shockoe Examiner, a Richmond history blog. “Eighteen women attended the meeting, including Richmond artist Adèle Clark, writer Ellen Glasgow and Lila Meade Valentine, who was elected president of the organization.”

Fighting for women’s right to vote wasn’t a newfound concern for Crenshaw. She’d been an advocate for the cause in her native Kentucky, and her sister, Laura Clay, was the Bluegrass State’s leading suffrage advocate, Bonis said.

“Unlike many other officers of the Equal Suffrage of Virginia, Mrs. Crenshaw was married and had children, limiting her involvement in the suffrage movement after helping founding it in 1909,” Bonis said. “What is interesting, though, is that Richmond city voter registration records show that she registered to vote immediately after women won the right to vote in 1920, as did her two daughters.”

That same year, the Equal Suffrage League became the League of Women Voters of Virginia.

In 2010, the Crenshaw House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register, in recognition of its historic significance in the Virginia suffrage movement.

The house today

The Crenshaws lived in the house until Spottswood Dabney Crenshaw’s death in 1941. (Anne Clay Crenshaw died in 1945.) After its sale, the house was converted into five apartments. In the 1960s, as Richmond Professional Institute grew, it bought the property and first used it as a dormitory then later as offices, Bonis said. (RPI became Virginia Commonwealth University in 1968.)