Trading San Francisco for Richmond wasn’t a difficult choice for Richard and Julie Haymes. They had family in town and Richard had spent a portion of his childhood in the city’s Fan District. But they didn’t want to leave the California vibe behind.

So in 2020 the couple bought a 100-year-old farmhouse on a half-acre lot in South Richmond and spent the next year converting it into a Midcentury Modern gem that would be right at home in the Golden State.

Nostalgia, as well as aesthetics, motivated the couple. They’d lived in a Modern-style home outside San Francisco for 20 years. And Julie had grown up in a house built near San Francisco by Joseph Eichler, a real estate developer who helped popularize the Midcentury Modern style in California in the 1950s.

“I wanted the house to have a modern, Midcentury feel, and also a California feel,” Julie said.

At the suggestion of the couple’s interior designer, Nicole Rutledge, they hired local architect Chris Snowden to work on the project. Snowden, a principal of Christian Snowden Design, said his residential design aesthetic meshed well with the vibe the Haymeses wanted for their home.

The couple planned to stay in the house for several years, so they asked Snowden to include a first-floor primary suite, along with large windows throughout. “I wanted lots of light,” Julie said.

Snowden’s design preserved much of the two-story farmhouse, but he gave it a radically different presentation by wrapping a one-story, L-shaped wing around it, with boldly deep overhangs, cantilevering exposed beams and a low-entry porch that has an open square at its center.

The original exterior portions that survived the renovation were coated in thick mortar – to resemble concrete – and painted dark gray. The new wing would be bright white. “This helped to streamline the existing structure, while allowing it to be recognized as the original portion of the residence,” Snowden said.

Inside, the plan for the downstairs called for an open-living, dining and kitchen area with a Midcentury-inspired cathedral ceiling, as well as a primary suite and a mudroom with access to the new two-car garage. “I wanted the kitchen to be timeless, modern and simple,” Julie said.

The bulk of the original farmhouse’s first level would be dedicated to a quilting studio for Julie, who has quilted for 21 years and is in the process of opening up a storefront business this spring. The upstairs would retain its two bedrooms and two baths.

“Chris and I collaborated intensely with Julie on the layout and design details,” said Rutledge, principal of Nicole Rutledge Design. “She has a talent and vision for it.”

Construction work on the project started in December 2021 and wrapped up 11 months later.

“The renovation and addition stayed on schedule and had very few surprises,” Snowden said. “That’s an almost inconceivable rarity with any construction. Spruce Construction did a wonderful job of following the plans and executing.”

Before the renovation and addition, the house had 1,262 square feet of living space, with two bedrooms and 2½ baths. Today, it’s 2,827 square feet, with four bedrooms and 3½ baths.

With the house finished, the Haymeses have turned their attention to the landscape, which will include several fruit trees as well as a vegetable garden. Meddo, a Richmond-based landscape design firm, designed the layout and is installing the features. Among the standouts is a private zen garden, visible from the primary bedroom. And the covered patio next to the swimming pool exudes a quintessential California vibe.

“I love Richmond, and I don’t miss California,” Julie said. But, she added, she’s happy her new house reminds her of home.

On tour

Want to see the Haymes House in person? You’re in luck. Modern Richmond, a nonprofit organization that organizes tours of Modern-style residential and commercial buildings, will host a tour of the property on April 19.

“The fact that this house visually encompasses the features typically associated with Midcentury Modern architecture makes it a prime residence to tour for Modern Richmond,” Snowden said. “As chair of Modern Richmond, I’m happy to showcase one of my own projects.”

Hankering for even more Modern Richmond events? The organization will host the fourth annual Modern Richmond Week from May 15 to May 20. Among the events will be tours of two Modern-style homes.