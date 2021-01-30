The Millhiser House: A house of superlatives, on a street of superlatives

Architectural awards tend to be fairly staid. If they were more in line with, say, the superlatives handed out in high school yearbooks, the Millhiser House at 916 West Franklin Street might be in the running for Richmond’s Most Exotic.
The house, built for Richmond businessman Gustavus Millhiser in 1894, sits on a street that has earned a lot of superlatives. Indeed, the 800 and 900 blocks of West Franklin Street represented the pinnacle of Richmond’s residential architecture in the 1890s.
But with a Venetian Gothic Revival-influenced facade that features a curvaceous Flemish gable, a triple-arch loggia and S-curve ogee arches, it stands out on a block that also includes the Richardsonian Romanesque-style Ginter House (1888-1891) and the Beaux-Arts-style Scott House (1910).
The Millhiser House’s provenance isn’t as exotic as its effusively fantastical facade might suggest, though.
“It actually owes a lot to British design,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “Flemish gables were all the rage in 1880s London, and Venetian Gothic was experiencing a revival in Victorian England. This house would have fit right in.”
In Richmond, though, it’s a little rarer. In fact, the Millhiser House is probably the city’s only house with Venetian Gothic details, Novelli says.
“Flemish gables are a little more common,” he added.
The house also has elements of the Richardsonian Romanesque and Queen Anne styles, including rough-cut brownstone and the large turret on the front elevation’s eastern corner.
“That type of tall corner turret, which doesn’t reach the ground, was popular at the time – probably more so in London than in Richmond,” Novelli said. “You see it on Old Scotland Yard in London, as well as the Tiffany mansion in New York City by Stanford White. It reflected Richard Norman Shaw’s Queen Anne style in England.”
The house’s interior is primarily late-Victorian Colonial Revival, which is distinct from the way Colonial Revival looked in the first half of the 20th century.
“The Millhiser House’s interiors feature warm wood tones, and academic correctness wasn’t a concern,” as it was later, Novelli said. “But you do have classical columns on the mantels, paneled wainscoting and garland swags above the doors.”
Standout features include an octagonal stained-glass dome over the staircase and several original light fixtures, as well as striking firebacks in some of the fireplaces. The fireback in the library features an image of Apollo with flaming hair, and the one in the front hall depicts the three witches from William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”
An architect of note
The Millhiser House’s architect, William M. Poindexter, was a Richmond native who found success with wealthy residential clients in Washington, D.C.
“He was a founding member and twice president of the Washington branch of the American Institute of Architects,” said Ray Bonis, senior research associate for Virginia Commonwealth University’s Special Collections and Archives. “He also held the title of Professor of Architecture from 1884 until 1892 at Columbian University, which we now know as George Washington University in D.C.”
Poindexter also designed buildings for several colleges and universities, including Randolph-Macon Woman’s College.
While he maintained his office in the nation’s capital, Poindexter designed buildings throughout Virginia. He designed at least one church in Richmond, as well as the original Virginia State Library building. And he was an important architectural link between Washington and his childhood hometown, Bonis says.
The Millhiser house is one of four Poindexter is known to have designed in Richmond – all for prominent families on West Franklin Street, between 1888 and 1895. The Millhiser House is the only one that’s still standing.
“Poindexter played an important role in shaping Richmond’s residential design in the 1890s,” especially in introducing Richardsonian influence from Washington, D.C., Novelli said.
An origin story worthy of a soap opera
Millhiser’s brother-in-law, Sampson Hirsh, commissioned Poindexter to design the house at 916 West Franklin Street for Millhiser as a wedding gift. (Poindexter also designed a house for Hirsh at 824 West Franklin Street.)
Millhiser, who ran the Richmond Cedar Works, planned to move into the new house after he married Marie Decca, a renowned opera singer from Washington, D.C. The couple had met years earlier while she was taking vocal lessons in Richmond.
The engagement lasted two years, during which Millhiser frequently traveled to see her perform on stage. The wedding was postponed two or three times to accommodate Decca’s busy concert schedule, Novelli says.
The couple faced a bigger obstacle, though.
“Millhiser wanted Decca to give up her performing career and become a housewife, which apparently didn’t sit well with her,” Novelli said.
Finally, after engraved wedding invitations had already been sent out, the wedding was called off. A few days later, newspapers reported that Decca had married her manager in Washington, D.C.
“Millhiser wasn’t just jilted at the altar,” Novelli said. “He was replaced.”
Millhiser, who remained a bachelor, resided in the West Franklin Street house with his brother, Clarence, and his family. He died in 1915 and was buried in Richmond’s Hebrew Cemetery.
His family sold the house to the Catholic Women’s Club in the early 1920s, Bonis says. In 1964, the club sold it to Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU). Today, the building houses the Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute and the offices of the Science, Technology and Society Program.
Perhaps it’s inevitable that an exotically stylish house with an interesting backstory would accrue some intrigue to go along with it.
At least one of the rumors is true. The house does, in fact, have a secret passage leading from the library to the hallway.
“I'm not sure if they have opened that feature back up again, but for years it was shut,” Bonis said.
But the rumor that a tunnel under West Franklin Street connects the house to the Scott House across the street is baseless.
The rumors, which have different versions, suggest the tunnel had been secretly built to accommodate a clandestine relationship.