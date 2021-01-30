The Millhiser House: A house of superlatives, on a street of superlatives

“Flemish gables are a little more common,” he added.

The house also has elements of the Richardsonian Romanesque and Queen Anne styles, including rough-cut brownstone and the large turret on the front elevation’s eastern corner.

“That type of tall corner turret, which doesn’t reach the ground, was popular at the time – probably more so in London than in Richmond,” Novelli said. “You see it on Old Scotland Yard in London, as well as the Tiffany mansion in New York City by Stanford White. It reflected Richard Norman Shaw’s Queen Anne style in England.”

The house’s interior is primarily late-Victorian Colonial Revival, which is distinct from the way Colonial Revival looked in the first half of the 20th century.

“The Millhiser House’s interiors feature warm wood tones, and academic correctness wasn’t a concern,” as it was later, Novelli said. “But you do have classical columns on the mantels, paneled wainscoting and garland swags above the doors.”