The Prestwould: ‘A true Richmond treasure’ has three condos, including the penthouse unit, on the market

He installed an Austrian crystal chandelier from the 1940s in the center of the living room, as well as other lighting throughout the condo.

Prior to moving into the Prestwould, Kissee had donated artwork to several museums in anticipation of downsizing from his 5,584-square-foot house on Monument Avenue. But he still ended up with more than 3,000 art objects on display in the condo, once he finalized the renovation.

Kissee says he has enjoyed living in the Prestwould for nearly four years, but he has put the condo on the market so he can shift his attention to a long-planned project: restoring his family’s ancestral farmhouse in his native Missouri.

“I’ll continue to have a presence here in Richmond,” Kissee said. “But it’s time to move and let someone else enjoy this space.”

The listing represents a rare opportunity to live in one of Richmond’s most luxurious penthouse condos, says Coleen Butler Rodriguez, a real estate agent with Joyner Fine Properties and the condo’s listing agent.