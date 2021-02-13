The Prestwould: One-floor living in the city

Scott and Nancy Belleman planned on moving back to Richmond’s Fan District once their kids graduated from high school. They’d lived there as a young couple in the 1980s, and while suburbia had been a good fit for their family, they were looking forward to enjoying an urban lifestyle again.

They didn’t anticipate how hard house-hunting as empty nesters could be.

“We wanted to find something that offered one-floor living,” said Scott, a retired financial planner. “There weren’t a lot of options in the city in 2008.”

The Bellemans were also fairly specific about the size they were looking for in a new home. Their house in western Henrico County’s Rosslyn Hills subdivision was 3,600 square feet, and they were unwilling to go below 1,800 square feet in their new home.

They weren’t finding many one-floor living options in that size range, until a person Scott met at an open-house event mentioned the Prestwould.

The Tudor Revival-style Prestwould, which sits on West Franklin Street across from Monroe Park, had been built as a high-rise apartment building in 1929, when luxury apartment living was reaching its highest popularity in Richmond.