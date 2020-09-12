The Scott House: A $7 million renovation is now complete on ‘one of Richmond’s supreme examples of Edwardian architecture’

“The style drew heavily from the French classical tradition and was popular during the turn of the last century in New York, Paris and major European cities,” said Chris Novelli, an architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. “It was known as the ‘modern French’ style at the time and was the epitome of elegance and cosmopolitan sophistication.”

The Scott House took as its model the Petit Trianon at Versailles.

“The Petit Trianon was a popular model for American architects practicing in this style because it offered classical grandeur at a reduced scale,” Novelli said.

It also inspired the design of Marble House in Newport, Rhode Island, as well as public buildings like the first free library in Norfolk.

The Scotts bought the double lot at 909 West Franklin Street in 1902 from the estate of Lewis Ginter, whose house was next door. (Frederic Scott had cofounded the Scott & Stringfellow investment firm in 1893.)

“It was the last large lot on the block – large enough to fit the adjacent four townhouses,” Novelli said.