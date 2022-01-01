The Stone House in Forest Hill Park: Still standing after 180 years, albeit without the rollercoaster

The amusement park prospered until the Great Depression. Facing a steep decline in attendance, the park ceased operations in 1932, and its owner gave the site to the city. (Richmond had annexed the area in 1914.) Crews tore down the amusement park’s structures, leaving the Stone House standing alone again.

In 1934, the city undertook a renovation of Stone House and transformed the site into a bucolic park, which it has remained for the past 87 years. The house was used as a meeting house and a community library for many years. Today, it can be rented for special events.

“The Stone House stands tall along the slopes of Forest Hill and transports you to a place intended to bring restfulness and peace,” said Bryce Wilk, senior superintendent-south district for the city’s parks, recreation and community facilities.

So how has the Stone House changed?

Not all that much. It still has its original doors and trim, along with the fireplace mantels on the first floor, for example.

“It’s shocking, given the exterior transformation of the land, how little the house has changed inside,” Sadler said.