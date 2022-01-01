The Stone House in Forest Hill Park: Still standing after 180 years, albeit without the rollercoaster

Houses sometimes have surprising stories to tell. Maybe it’s about how a house was moved from its original site, brick by brick; or how much it has been altered over the years. That’s not the story behind the Stone House in Richmond’s Forest Hill Park, though.
All things considered, the Greek Revival house that sits in sight of Forest Hill Avenue hasn’t changed much since it was built sometime between 1836 and 1843.
It’s still on the land that Holden Rhodes bought in 1833, on a hill high above the James River. And its granite-block walls, which Rhodes carved out of a quarry on the property, lend it a sense of permanence. It’s a material that defies change, and it gives us a pretty good idea of what the house looked like 180 years ago.
Instead, the story is really about how the area immediately around the house has changed. In fact, a time traveler could set up a camera in the 19th century and make a striking time-lapse film. Over decades, the land would change dramatically, while the house stood virtually untouched.
And one of the more surprising images – seen in time-lapse for maybe a few seconds – would be a roller coaster, rising and then collapsing behind the house.
An expanding farm
The Canadian-born Rhodes arrived in Richmond in 1820 to serve as a tutor for the children of a local judge. But he managed to improve his position in the city, eventually becoming a lawyer and one of the first presidents of the Richmond and Petersburg Railroad.
Rhodes married a Midlothian widow in 1833 and that same year bought 103 acres of land in what was then Chesterfield County. In the next several years, he quarried the granite for the Stone House and had it built on the site. Rhodes called the house Boscobel, from the Italian phrase “bosco bello,” meaning “beautiful woods.”
“It’s a generous house, and it’s larger than it appears,” said Mimi Sadler, an historical architect and founder of Sadler & Whitehead Architects PLC. “The granite blocks change the visual sense of scale because they’re so large relative to the window and door openings.”
The house has 3,420 square feet of living space, according to city park officials.
By the time he died in 1857, Rhodes had expanded his land holdings around the Stone House to cover approximately 2,000 acres, Sadler says.
A bustling amusement park
After Rhodes’ death, the property passed through several owners before ending up in the hands of New York investors in 1871, Sadler says. From there, it stood vacant until the Southside Land and Improvement Co. bought it in 1889, while developing the adjacent Woodland Heights community.
The company developed the site as the terminus for the Forest Hill streetcar line, and they built an amusement park there to attract a crowd.
“A handful of trolley lines ended in amusement parks around Richmond,” Sadler said. “They were full-fledged amusement parks, with shooting galleries, penny arcades and rollercoasters. They were anything but bucolic.”
The amusement park in Forest Hill had a rollercoaster (just north of the house), a carousel, a dance hall and a boat lake, among other attractions.
The property’s transformation gives the word “repurposed” a little more oomph. The Stone House even held a penny arcade, as well as a collection of funhouse mirrors.
The house – and a ‘bucolic’ park – today
The amusement park prospered until the Great Depression. Facing a steep decline in attendance, the park ceased operations in 1932, and its owner gave the site to the city. (Richmond had annexed the area in 1914.) Crews tore down the amusement park’s structures, leaving the Stone House standing alone again.
In 1934, the city undertook a renovation of Stone House and transformed the site into a bucolic park, which it has remained for the past 87 years. The house was used as a meeting house and a community library for many years. Today, it can be rented for special events.
“The Stone House stands tall along the slopes of Forest Hill and transports you to a place intended to bring restfulness and peace,” said Bryce Wilk, senior superintendent-south district for the city’s parks, recreation and community facilities.
So how has the Stone House changed?
Not all that much. It still has its original doors and trim, along with the fireplace mantels on the first floor, for example.
“It’s shocking, given the exterior transformation of the land, how little the house has changed inside,” Sadler said.
Among the smaller changes to the exterior: the sides of the house’s six dormers – three on each of the north and south sides – were originally covered with wood. (Today, the materials’s slate.)
The biggest changes: the porches on the north and south sides of the house. They’re probably the third set, Sadler says. The first were modest Greek Revival porches with Doric columns. They were replaced in the 1890s with a large wraparound porch.
The current porches, modeled on George Mason’s Gunston Hall in Fairfax County, were added during the 1934 renovation.
At the same time, flared, brick steps were added onto the porches, terminating in a granite bottom step, which may be original to the house, Sadler says.
They’re not particularly radical changes for a house that has stood witness to such striking changes around it.
“The complete transformation from a 2,000-acre farm to an amusement park to a bucolic city park is incredible,” Sadler said. “And we have no sense of that looking across the park’s vast lawns as we drive down Forest Hill Avenue.”
