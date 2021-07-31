The Sussex: ‘A standout among the Fan District’s early apartment buildings’

Richmond is in the middle of an apartment boom, with several communities either under construction or in the planning stages. It’s not the city’s first infatuation with apartment living, though.

That happened a little over 100 years ago, when apartments were new to the city’s landscape and represented something downright aspirational.

“Apartments offered a sophisticated way of experiencing urban life,” said Mimi Sadler, an historical architect and founder of Sadler & Whitehead Architects PLC.

Beginning with the city’s first apartment building, Noland & Baskervill’s Beaux Arts-style Chesterfield (1902) at 900 West Franklin Street, architects produced buildings that matched those aspirations with richly detailed, eye-catching designs that often drew inspiration from guiding lights to the north.

“Richmond typically looked to New York and Washington, D.C., to model its more sophisticated moments,” Sadler said.