‘We just try out ideas’: For a retired architect and designer, home is a calm space, where everything has its place

Planning for life after retirement can be complicated. For Scott Finn and Charlie Caldwell, it came down to one word.

“We were living in Alabama, and retirement was approaching,” said Finn, a professor emeritus in architecture at Auburn University. “So I thought: New York? Boston?

Charlie said one word: ‘Snow.’”

Caldwell, a designer most recently with the New York, Atlanta and Nashville-based McALPINE firm, had a better idea. He’d lived in Richmond for 10 years while serving as resident designer for what would become TheatreVirginia. And he knew the city’s winters were more forgiving than New England’s.

“The snow line was drawn here in Richmond,” Finn said.

Caldwell even had a suggestion for where they should consider buying their new home. After visiting the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Caldwell led Finn on a stroll to English Village, a small, Tudor-style community in the 3400 block of Grove Avenue.

Designed by Richmond-based Bascom J. Rowlett and completed in 1927, the Tudor Revival-style development has 17 townhomes built around a courtyard with decorative planters at its center.

Its brick and half-timbered design conveys the architectural charms of an English country manor house. But as one of Richmond’s early examples of cooperative living, it was also a fairly radical project. (Even today, residents share the cost of heating their homes, as well as the cost of maintaining the community’s shared spaces.)

“I was hooked the moment I saw it,” said Finn, who was a practicing architect before he became a college professor. (He was also the “in-house” architect for the PBS series, “This Old House,” in the 1980s.) “The location was perfect, the buildings had a lot of character, and it had a garage.”

The only drawback: The townhome they looked at was dark, with stained and varnished wood trim.

“We had two choices – take on English Tudor and embrace the dark or choose Scandinavian and go bright white,” Finn said.

Finn and Caldwell chose white.

“White has a calming effect,” Finn said. “There’s enough going on in the world that I need calm at home.”

Having all the rooms painted the same color also makes the overall space feel larger, Caldwell said.

They bought the townhome in 2016, and after renovating it and renting it out while they prepared for retirement, the couple moved into English Village in 2018.

Downsizing from their 1,600-square-foot house in Alabama to the 1,100 square-foot townhome in English Village posed challenges. So at least some of the couple’s reno projects emphasized storage. In the full-gut kitchen remodel, for instance, they maximized utility in the custom-built cabinetry and installed a smaller-scale, 24-inch-wide refrigerator.

“We’re constantly stowing gear,” Caldwell said. “It’s like living on a boat. We clean up with some regularity because we have to put things away.”

Upstairs, they reconfigured the side-by-side closets in the two bedrooms to be back-to-back, built-in wardrobes, allowing for wider storage. The new eight-foot-wide configurations eliminate the need for dressers and give the rooms a more expansive effect.

Finn and Caldwell also moved the upstairs bathroom to a space that had been a sewing room and converted the former bathroom into a home office.

Likewise, to suit their relaxed, contemporary lifestyle, the couple flipped the downstairs floorplan, turning the front room into a library/dining room with a long, narrow library work table that can seat eight for dinner.

And they turned the back room into a living area next to the kitchen, which they opened up by removing a wall. (After considering Modern-design options, they bought a pair of traditional wing chairs for the living area. “We chose them for the comfort,” Caldwell said.)

The result is a space that feels natural in a quietly casual way, even if it’s actually heavily curated – even down to the spaces that are empty.

“One of the secrets of this home is not having too much art,” Caldwell said. “Empty space is just as important as filled space.”

Designing for themselves rather than clients has come with challenges.

“The budget’s a lot smaller,” Caldwell said, with a laugh. “And it’s never done.”

Caldwell and Finn are still fine-tuning the layout for the home office, for example.

But it also has benefits.

“It’s easier because you don’t have to convince a client,” Finn said. “We think pretty much along the same lines.”