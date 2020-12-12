Westhampton on Grove: Two penthouse condos in the sought-after area around Libbie and Grove avenues are on the market

Here’s a thought experiment for Richmonders of a certain age. Close your eyes and picture how the intersection of Pump Road and West Broad Street in western Henrico County looked in, say, 1970. Or 1980, for that matter.

Rural, right? On a Sunday afternoon, you’d see cows, but you might wait a long time for a car to appear. These days, it’s a sprawling suburbia.

Now picture how the intersection of Libbie and Grove avenues in Richmond’s West End looked in, say, the 1940s and 1950s.

Odds are, you’re too young to remember. Here’s a hint: It looked surprisingly close to the way it looks today – despite all the construction activity going on around it.

The Westhampton area is experiencing a building boom, with luxury condominiums and high-ticket, single-family homes rising up in infill lots and in place of older, more modest homes.

Work on one of the larger projects – Westhampton on Grove, a mixed-use development in the 5700 block of Grove Avenue – is wrapping up now, with two three-story buildings replacing the Westhampton Theater and the original Long & Foster building, as well as a parking lot at the corner of Grove and Granite avenues.