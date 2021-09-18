Raceland: A historic Dinwiddie property is on the market for the first time in more than 200 years

If houses could tell their stories, the sprawling estate known as Raceland would have enough material to fill an epic.

In the course of more than 270 years, the property, located at 14016 Old Stage Road in Dinwiddie County, has been a tavern, a Revolutionary War hospital and the setting for a significant thoroughbred horse farm that included a racetrack and stables in the early 1800s.

During the Civil War, Union and Confederate armies set up encampments on the property.

One of the few constants in Raceland’s storied history is that a single family has owned it for much – if not all – of its existence. That’s about to change. The house and 72 of its 92 acres of land are on the market for $595,500.

“I don’t have any children, and it’s a big house,” said Raceland’s current owner, who inherited the property. “I own a business in northern Virginia, so my life is up here.”

Even so, the homeowner plans to build a cabin on the 20 acres she’s not selling. “It’s hard to let go of something that’s been in your family for so long,” she said.

A storied history