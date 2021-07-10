Ralph Higgins: ‘As much an artist as a designer’

Innsbrook’s early popularity helped boost the awareness of landscape architecture’s value among local architecture and civil engineering firms, Higgins says.

The value of open spaces and history

Organized open spaces like Innsbrook’s are central to Higgins’ design philosophy.

“We don’t want to just chop up a development into as many lots as we can get,” Higgins said. “The reality is that open space will add more value than getting another lot, in the long term.”

You can see that approach on a small scale in Higgins’ layout for Kinross off Parham Road in western Henrico. The community’s fourteen homes line a gently curving road, with a large common area at its center.

It can also be seen on a larger scale in Higgins’ masterplans for the Wellesley, Wyndham and Twin Hickory communities in western Henrico, as well as Charter Colony in Chesterfield County.

The four communities, which were developed by HHHunt, have nearly 8,000 homes in total, as well as expansive open areas for residents’ use.