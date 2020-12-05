20 & R: Construction is about to begin on a mixed-income infill development in the Fairmount neighborhood

“It’ll look exactly like the other four houses,” said Magder, whose background is in finance and investments. “20 & R is a chance for us to show how we can do mixed-income homes.”

Affordability and efficient land use are central issues for Magder and Shron, and 20 & R is a flagship for their idea of how the city should approach infill developments.

“We believe there’s a responsibility to the existing community to create quality homes that are affordable,” Magder said. “There’s a severe lack of – and a huge demand for – affordable houses in the $200,000 to mid-$300,000 range.”

Building five homes rather than two in the 20 & R development meant Magder and Shron had to navigate a more complicated process, including obtaining a special-use permit and subdividing the land, as well as filing for infrastructure-related permits. But they say the extra trouble was worth it.

They expect to begin construction this month and plan to finish the project next summer.