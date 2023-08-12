For the majority of Richmond’s history, Broad Street’s developmental push has been to the west. Three years ago, Greg Shron and Dan Magder wanted to expand it to the east, at least a little.

The cofounders of Center Creek Homes had recently bought the attached house at 3629 East Broad Street, and they planned to build two infill homes next to it, on a section of the property that extended beyond the street’s eastern terminus.

With a lot width of 86 feet, the property could easily accommodate new construction. (The average lot width in that section of the Church Hill neighborhood is approximately 25 feet.) And the prospect of facing red tape seemed slim.

“Because the property was zoned R-8, we were able to make a three-home subdivision work without a special use permit,” said Shron, an architect and Center Creek’s chief operating officer.

He added, with a laugh: “That’s where the word ‘easy’ ends, relative to this project.”

First, the easternmost portion of the property sloped significantly downhill into Fulton Valley, posing a construction challenge.

“We knew it would take a lot of retaining walls, gravel fill and engineering to make it work,” Shron said.

Second, the street would have to be extended 30 feet to the east to allow public access and off-street parking for the new homes.

Aside from moving a guardrail and a streetlight, extending the street turned out to be fairly simple.

“In general, if the city has the right-of-way on paper and you’re proposing to extend the improved roadway, they won’t stand in the way of that,” Shron said.

The project held a few unexpected surprises, though. The sewer manhole shown on the city’s utility maps – which would indicate where the builders could tie into the sewer line for each of the houses – was nowhere to be found, for example. Eventually, a crew dug around the front yard for five hours before they found it.

“It was like a scavenger hunt,” said Magder, Center Creek’s CEO.

Because the sewer line was made of small lengths of terra-cotta pipes that curved down the hill in a serpentine path, another crew used GPS devices to chart its course.

“The project had a little bit of everything, when it comes to site planning intrigue,” Shron said.

By comparison, designing and selling the homes went smoothly.

“The house at 3631 East Broad Street takes a very modern and clean approach to a traditional Church Hill porch-front house,” Shron said. “It has modern contours and detailing, rather than the detailed moldings you’d see on the historic homes around it. But it has the same general massing, expressed in contemporary language.”

By contrast, Shron’s design for 3633 East Broad Street took it in a different direction.

“It’s straight-up Contemporary,” Shron said. “There’s a difference in the choice of materials and the way the front of the house projects. And it doesn’t include a full front porch.”

The plans for both houses were approved by the Commission of Architectural Review.

The interiors are similar, with each offering a little more than 2,600 square footage of living space over three levels.

Both houses sold in private sales.

“One of the homes” – 3633 East Broad Street – “sold prior to the beginning of construction, and the other sold just as the home was finishing up,” said Dave Seibert, the Long & Foster real estate agent who brought the property to Magder and Shron’s attention back in 2020. “This location is really desirable, and the view of Fulton Valley from the rear terraces is absolutely fantastic.”

The first home sold for $557,000, and the second sold for $685,000.

“The buyers who got in early ended up with a really incredible deal when all was said and done because the market really was exploding throughout the construction phase, and the home radically increased in value,” said Seibert, who represented Center Creek in the sales.

He added: “Buying a new-construction home that is loaded with character on a historic block with an incredible view that is also walkable to award-winning restaurants and parks is basically every urban dweller’s dream.”

(Magder and Shron sold the original house at 3629 East Broad Street before construction began.)

Center Creek has broken ground on several urban infill projects since the East Broad Street homes sold, and Shron said the company plans to continue to focus on them.